Clemson picks up preferred walk-on commitment at WR

Fulghum (6-1 190) visited Clemson last weekend and picked the ACC Tigers over similar opportunities as schools such as home-state LSU.

Fulghum is an LSU legacy, son of former Bayou Bengals QB Josh Booty.

“They really rolled out the red carpet,” Fulghum said of the visit. “They gave me a preferred walk-on offer, but they treat their walk-ons differently than they do other places like Alabama and LSU. They care about all of their players there, and it’s a place I could see myself playing. Coach Swinney also hooked up my brother Peyton with Coach (Erik) Bakich, the baseball coach.”

Per Fulghum, his brother Peyton is a first baseman who is picking up steam with Baylor, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma, as well as junior college programs.

According to MaxPreps, Parker has tallied 235 catches for 3,876 yards and 38 touchdowns over the last three seasons. Last year, he averaged 20.5 yards per catch with 17 touchdowns.