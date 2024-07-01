Clemson offensive targets commit elsewhere

Four-star 2025 Homestead, Florida wide receiver Cortez Mills committed to Oklahoma over a quartet of Clemson, Nebraska, LSU and Florida.

Mills is rated as high as the No. 69 prospect in the class (Rivals). He made an official visit to Clemson in late May-early June.

Clemson has another receiver target announcing this week with Pompano Beach 4-star receiver Samari Reed. He will pick among Clemson, Penn State, West Virginia, Kentucky and Ole Miss on July 3.

He is rated as high as a Top 150 prospect (149) and a 4-star on Rivals.

Elsewhere in Monday announcements, four-star 2025 Brookline, Massachusetts offensive lineman Hardy Watts committed to Wisconsin, picking the Badgers over Clemson and Michigan.

He is rated as high as the No. 178 prospect overall and the top player from his state (Rivals). Watts made an official visit to Clemson in early June.