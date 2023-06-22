Clemson makes jump up latest ESPN recruiting rankings

ESPN updated its 2024 team recruiting rankings for the first time since Clemson's recent commitments and that vaulted the Tigers into the Top 10 ($). After a big official visit weekend to start the month, Clemson picked up three pledges from prospects rated 4-star or higher, which moved the Tigers up from 15th on ESPN previously to No. 9. The '24 group has eight ESPN 300 pledges in the 11-man group, where two of the new commits lead the way, offensively with wide receiver Bryant Wesco, and defensively with linebacker Sammy Brown. "The Tigers have built a strong foundation for their 2024 class with several ESPN 300 commitments, including one of the top TE prospects in Christian Bentancur, who can be a well-rounded playmaker with his size (6-5, 240), aggressiveness as a blocker and hands and body control as a receiver," said ESPN's Craig Haubert. "Bryant Wesco is a sharp route runner from Texas who can create separation and get open with his quickness. "Landing Sammy Brown out of Georgia was a monster pickup. A well-rounded five-star athlete who excels in wrestling and track, Brown can be a sideline-to-sideline playmaking presence. Noah Dixon is a safety with good ball skills who can also support the run well with his tackling abilities. Tavoy Feagin out of Florida is another nice four-star addition to the secondary, as he is a corner with excellent quickness who is also not afraid to mix it up and be physical." Brown carries a 5-star rating for ESPN and a 90 grade as the nation's top-rated inside linebacker. Wesco is the No. 5 receiver in the nation there, while Bentancur is the No. 3 TE-Y. Terrance Moore was the third Clemson commitment this month and he is a 4-star prospect and the No. 34 WR there. Georgia leads the 2024 class rankings with 20 commits and 13 being ESPN 300 pledges. Michigan (9 ESPN 300s), Ohio State (9), Florida (8) and Oregon (10) round out the Top 5. Clemson is the highest-rated ACC team, with Florida State next-best at No. 15 (5). South Carolina is 12th in the rankings (8).

