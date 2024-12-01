As Jordan Young announced his flip to Michigan, three-star tackle Tucker Kattus announced his own flip.

Kattus of Cincinnati (OH) Saint Xavier had been committed to Kentucky since March, but has announced his Clemson commitment on social media.

He had offers from Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, and several other programs.

This is Clemson’s second flip on the offensive line, with Gavin Blanchard coming over from UCF, having committed to the Tigers on November 1st.

This now puts the Tigers’ 2025 class at 14 commitments, ranked 30th in the nation according to 247Sports Team Composite.