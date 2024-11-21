|
Clemson commits see movement in updated Rivals rankings
|
Under two weeks to the 2025 class early signing period (Dec. 4-6), Rivals updated its recruiting rankings and the Top 250 prospects. Clemson's small in quantity group saw some movement.
Four-star Fyffe, Alabama linebacker Logan Anderson vaulted 18 spots to No. 68 overall. Cornerback pledge Tae Harris paces the Tigers after moving up nine spots to No. 43 overall. He's followed by running back commit Gideon Davidson (64), offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs (124) and safety Jordan Young (223; down 17 spots). At 14 commits, Clemson is 28th on Rivals in total points in the team rankings (1677) but 12th in average rating per pledge (3.71). Former Clemson commits checked in at No. 63 (Duke SDE pledge Bryce Davis) and No. 123 (Texas CB pledge Graceson Littleton)
