Clemson commits see movement in updated Rivals rankings

Four-star Fyffe, Alabama linebacker Logan Anderson vaulted 18 spots to No. 68 overall.

Cornerback pledge Tae Harris paces the Tigers after moving up nine spots to No. 43 overall.

He's followed by running back commit Gideon Davidson (64), offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs (124) and safety Jordan Young (223; down 17 spots).

At 14 commits, Clemson is 28th on Rivals in total points in the team rankings (1677) but 12th in average rating per pledge (3.71).

Former Clemson commits checked in at No. 63 (Duke SDE pledge Bryce Davis) and No. 123 (Texas CB pledge Graceson Littleton)