Clemson commit wins 7-on-7 championship

The 2026 Knoxville defensive back's stock has continued to rise, with multiple reports coming out that other top programs have been attempting to sway Young away from Clemson.

Still, Young has publicly remained committed to the Tigers while staying hard at work in the offseason. Recently, Young's seven-on-seven squad, the Coastline Stars, took home the Sevens Football Championship in Atlanta.

Young played against Clemson target Kentavion Anderson, while teaming up with Naeem Burroughs, who considers the Tigers a top school.