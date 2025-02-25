Clemson commit wins 7-on-7 championship

Recently, Young's seven-on-seven squad, the Coastline Stars, took home the Sevens Football Championship in Atlanta.
Clemson commit Shavar Young Jr. wins 7-on-7 championship
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago
Shavar Young Jr. Photo
Shavar Young Jr. - Athlete
TigerNet: (3.71)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 180   Hometown: Knoxville, TN (Webb School of Knoxville HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
Rivals:
#184 Overall, #10 ATH, #6 TN
24/7:
#27 ATH, #8 TN

Shavar Young's offseason has been busy.

The 2026 Knoxville defensive back's stock has continued to rise, with multiple reports coming out that other top programs have been attempting to sway Young away from Clemson.

Still, Young has publicly remained committed to the Tigers while staying hard at work in the offseason. Recently, Young's seven-on-seven squad, the Coastline Stars, took home the Sevens Football Championship in Atlanta.

Young played against Clemson target Kentavion Anderson, while teaming up with Naeem Burroughs, who considers the Tigers a top school.

