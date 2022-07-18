Clemson commits move up in latest 247Sports rankings update

CLEMSON RECRUITING
Christopher Vizzina among Clemson commits to move up in latest 247Sports rankings update
2022 Jul 18, Mon
247Sports Composite 5-star quarterback and Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina was among the movers in the latest 247Sports 2023 rankings update on Monday.

Vizzina is up 15 spots for the site to No. 38 overall and is up to No. 29 in their composite rankings that have him as a 5-star. Recent pledge Peter Woods is ranked 26th in the 247Sports Composite as a 5-star and Woods is 50th in 247Sports' own latest assessment.

Defensive lineman pledge Vic Burley is Clemson's highest-ranked commit on 247Sports at No. 21 overall. Also in the top-100 is offensive tackle commit Zechariah Owens (75).

The biggest mover overall was four-star offensive lineman Ian Reed, going up 18 spots to No. 209.

In the 17-man class, seven more Tigers are rated as four-star prospects currently with three more in the Top247 with offensive lineman Harris Sewell (111), defensive end David Ojiegbe (176) and defensive end AJ Hoffler (207).

The other four-stars in the Clemson class according to 247Sports are linebacker Dee Crayton, cornerback Aveion Terrell, safety Kylen Webb and tight end Olsen Patt Henry.

Clemson is ranked fourth in the 247Sports team rankings, following Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State with Texas rounding out the top-5.

