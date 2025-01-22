The Clemson defensive ends coach has begun circulating on social media, paying various visits to his high-priority targets.

On Wednesday, Rumph was seen in the Sunshine State to visit IMG Academy's Jake Kreul of Bradenton, Florida.

Kreul hasn't been on campus since Dabo Swinney's high school camp, where he worked closely with Rumph throughout his time there, and he received an offer from Swinney while he was on campus.

The four-star edge rusher told TigerNet throughout the season that, due to IMG's schedule, it was difficult to plan a gameday visit to Clemson, but he plans to return in the spring.

Kreul is considered the No. 54 overall player in the class of 2026 and the seventh-best edge rusher in Florida.