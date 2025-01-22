|
Chris Rumph visits elite Florida edge rusher Jake Kreul
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 230 Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2026
#99 Overall, #10 DE, #18 FL
#55 Overall, #4 SDE, #7 FL
#56 Overall, #6 Edge, #8 FL
Chris Rumph has been busy.
The Clemson defensive ends coach has begun circulating on social media, paying various visits to his high-priority targets. On Wednesday, Rumph was seen in the Sunshine State to visit IMG Academy's Jake Kreul of Bradenton, Florida. Kreul hasn't been on campus since Dabo Swinney's high school camp, where he worked closely with Rumph throughout his time there, and he received an offer from Swinney while he was on campus. The four-star edge rusher told TigerNet throughout the season that, due to IMG's schedule, it was difficult to plan a gameday visit to Clemson, but he plans to return in the spring. Kreul is considered the No. 54 overall player in the class of 2026 and the seventh-best edge rusher in Florida. 🐾🐾🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/WkVytAGHbo
The Clemson defensive ends coach has begun circulating on social media, paying various visits to his high-priority targets.
On Wednesday, Rumph was seen in the Sunshine State to visit IMG Academy's Jake Kreul of Bradenton, Florida.
Kreul hasn't been on campus since Dabo Swinney's high school camp, where he worked closely with Rumph throughout his time there, and he received an offer from Swinney while he was on campus.
The four-star edge rusher told TigerNet throughout the season that, due to IMG's schedule, it was difficult to plan a gameday visit to Clemson, but he plans to return in the spring.
Kreul is considered the No. 54 overall player in the class of 2026 and the seventh-best edge rusher in Florida.
🐾🐾🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/WkVytAGHbo— Jake Kreul 4 ⭐️ EDGE (@JK_DE_SNAKE_34) January 22, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson defensive lineman puts in NCAA waiver claim for sixth year
- Swinney announces staff restructuring, changes to recruiting assignments
- Department of Education drops a grenade in laps of ADs: How could it affect Clemson?
- Klubnik says one thing about Dabo Swinney is "absurd"
- Former Clemson offensive coordinator steps away from Texas State
- Clemson placed highly in early 'way-too-early' rankings
- WATCH: Dabo Swinney introduces Tom Allen as Clemson's defensive coordinator
- Staff promotions, home visits define busy recruiting week for Clemson
- Longtime pro executive tapped to lead Clemson athletics revenue arm
- Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<