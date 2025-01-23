Chris Rumph pays a visit to top NC edge rusher

The Clemson defensive ends coach has been on the recruiting trail in the southeast, making stops in Florida, Georgia, and now North Carolina.

This Thursday's stop took him to Charlotte, North Carolina, to West Mecklenburg to visit Elijah Littlejohn. Earlier in the week, Rumph visited with Dre Quinn in Atlanta and Bradenton, Florida, to see Jake Kreul.

Clemson hasn't offered Littlejohn, but a visit may provide a path forward for the Tigers down the road.

The four-star edge rusher has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and several other top programs.