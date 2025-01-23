CLEMSON RECRUITING

This Thursday's stop took Chris Rumph to Charlotte, North Carolina, to West Mecklenburg to visit Elijah Littlejohn.
This Thursday's stop took Chris Rumph to Charlotte, North Carolina, to West Mecklenburg to visit Elijah Littlejohn.

Chris Rumph pays a visit to top NC edge rusher
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 23 18:52
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets

Chris Rumph has had quite a week.

The Clemson defensive ends coach has been on the recruiting trail in the southeast, making stops in Florida, Georgia, and now North Carolina.

This Thursday's stop took him to Charlotte, North Carolina, to West Mecklenburg to visit Elijah Littlejohn. Earlier in the week, Rumph visited with Dre Quinn in Atlanta and Bradenton, Florida, to see Jake Kreul.

Clemson hasn't offered Littlejohn, but a visit may provide a path forward for the Tigers down the road.

The four-star edge rusher has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and several other top programs.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
ACC announces Week 0 and Week 1 football schedule
ACC announces Week 0 and Week 1 football schedule
Kyle Richardson, Ben Boulware join forces on recruiting trail
Kyle Richardson, Ben Boulware join forces on recruiting trail
Clemson Baseball to sell beer at games this season
Clemson Baseball to sell beer at games this season
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts