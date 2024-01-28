BREAKING

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Jaylan Beckley is Clemson's second O-line commitment of the day.
Jaylan Beckley is Clemson's second O-line commitment of the day.

Breaking: Tigers land 4-star lineman Jaylan Beckley
by - 2024 Jan 28 16:09
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Jaylan Beckley Photo
Jaylan Beckley - Offensive Line
Height: 6-5   Weight: 299   Hometown: Addison, TX (Trinity Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#30 OT, #56 TX

A productive Elite Retreat is reaping the rewards on the O-line.

Four-star Trinity Christian Academy (Texas) offensive tackle Jaylan Beckley announced a commitment to Clemson on Sunday.

He joins fellow 4-star offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs in Sunday commitments for the Tigers.

"I'M ALL IN. #COMMITTED Tiger fam, let's go!" Beckley said on Twitter. "My family and I have been praying for quite a while, and all signs keep pointing back to one place.

"Clemson family, I promise to give 110% to this journey with you! All glory to God, it's a great day to be Tiger!"

Beckley's offer list also includes Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas among more Power 5 programs.

Clemson's 2025 group is ranked No. 3 with the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, boasting three O-line pledges now in the 10 commitments. Lynchburg, Virginia offensive lineman pledge Easton Ware is also a 4-star prospect.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star lineman commits to Clemson
4-star lineman commits to Clemson
Tigers stay unbeaten, top Tar Heels on road
Tigers stay unbeaten, top Tar Heels on road
Tigers head to Durham to face No. 12 Duke
Tigers head to Durham to face No. 12 Duke
Report: Chad Morris expected to take new coaching job
Report: Chad Morris expected to take new coaching job
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 113 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 11 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts