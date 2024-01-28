Four-star Trinity Christian Academy (Texas) offensive tackle Jaylan Beckley announced a commitment to Clemson on Sunday.

He joins fellow 4-star offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs in Sunday commitments for the Tigers.

"I'M ALL IN. #COMMITTED Tiger fam, let's go!" Beckley said on Twitter. "My family and I have been praying for quite a while, and all signs keep pointing back to one place.

"Clemson family, I promise to give 110% to this journey with you! All glory to God, it's a great day to be Tiger!"

Beckley's offer list also includes Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas among more Power 5 programs.

Clemson's 2025 group is ranked No. 3 with the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, boasting three O-line pledges now in the 10 commitments. Lynchburg, Virginia offensive lineman pledge Easton Ware is also a 4-star prospect.