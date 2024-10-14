Blake Hebert of Greenwich (CT) Brunswick School has flipped to Notre Dame.

Hebert had been committed to Clemson since June 16th, 2023, and announced his decision to move on Monday afternoon.

As it stands, the Tigers don't have a quarterback signed on for the 2025 class. In 2026, Clemson has two pledges in Tait Reynolds and Brock Bradley, who committed over the summer.

Regarding their current depth at the position, the Tigers have Cade Klubnik (JR), Christopher Vizzina (R-Fr), and Trent Pearman (Soph.). Paul Tyson is Clemson's emergency quarterback, who also holds a coaching role within the staff.

Tyson has appeared in two games this season.