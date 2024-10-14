BREAKING

Hebert had been commited to Clemson since June of 2023
Breaking: Blake Hebert decommits from Clemson, flips to Notre Dame
by - Correspondent - 2024 Oct 14 18:51
Blake Hebert Photo
Blake Hebert - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.46)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 205   Hometown: Greenwich, CT (Brunswick School HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#122 Overall, #3 QB-DT, #1 CT
Rivals:
#– Overall, #17 QB, #3 CT
24/7:
#27 QB, #2 CT

Clemson's 2025 class had recieved a significant shakeup.

Blake Hebert of Greenwich (CT) Brunswick School has flipped to Notre Dame.

Hebert had been committed to Clemson since June 16th, 2023, and announced his decision to move on Monday afternoon.

As it stands, the Tigers don't have a quarterback signed on for the 2025 class. In 2026, Clemson has two pledges in Tait Reynolds and Brock Bradley, who committed over the summer.

Regarding their current depth at the position, the Tigers have Cade Klubnik (JR), Christopher Vizzina (R-Fr), and Trent Pearman (Soph.). Paul Tyson is Clemson's emergency quarterback, who also holds a coaching role within the staff.

Tyson has appeared in two games this season.

