Ben Boulware's sales pitch to Clemson's defense, recruiting targets

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Ben Boulware hasn't wasted any time acclimating to his new role. With the hiring of Tom Allen, Swinney alluded to the changes coming on the defensive and offensive sides of the ball. Tajh Boyd and Boulware have been busy, with the former Clemson linebacker taking to social media to reflect on this new role. "I look back on my life so far and man it’s been a JOURNEY," Boulware proclaimed on social media. "The stories and memories that have happened in my life in the past 20+ years seem like I could fill a novel. From being a 10 year old running on the field after games, to being a young 14 year old freshman at TL Hanna trying to find his place in the world. To now being a 30 year old that's getting the opportunity of a lifetime. Boy it’s been an adventure. I’ve been at the top of the mountain and then at the very bottom of the valley. I'm super grateful for all the people that I’ve met along the way. I’m even more grateful for the people that have made an impact on my life and have played a huge part in shaping me into the man I am today." "My story isn’t finished though. I know I have a lot more life ahead of me. If I continue to love the Lord, love my wife/kids, and control the input each day, then it should be a good life. I can’t wait to see what the next 10 years holds because I know the best is yet to come." "(Clemson players) Wade, Sammy, Dee, Kobe, Jamal, Jeremiah, CJ, Drew, Logan, Fletcher, Griffin, Roberto, Billy & William, we’re about to go into the deep dark abyss boys. When you come up for air, you’ll be a grown-ass man on the other side, I promise." Boulware's fiery personality seems to have translated to his enthusiasm on the recruiting trail, continuing to add to his account about the benefits of playing as a linebacker for Clemson. A National Championship highlight reel never hurts: LINEBACKERS - if you really want to be developed & be taught how to do this in the biggest games of your career…come to Clemson. pic.twitter.com/MVzSbGL40Z — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) January 20, 2025 The former Tiger linebacker doesn't seem to need any time to adjust, diving head-first into putting his fiery twist into Clemson's recruitment. I look back on my life so far and man it’s been a JOURNEY. The stories and memories that have happened in my life in the past 20+ years seem like I could fill a novel. From being a 10 year old running on the field after games, to being a young 14 year old freshman at TL Hanna… pic.twitter.com/mwkFb0TaXI — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) January 19, 2025

