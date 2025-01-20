CLEMSON RECRUITING

Ben Boulware hasn't wasted any time acclimating to his new role.
Ben Boulware hasn't wasted any time acclimating to his new role.

Ben Boulware's sales pitch to Clemson's defense, recruiting targets
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 20 12:50
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets

Ben Boulware hasn't wasted any time acclimating to his new role.

With the hiring of Tom Allen, Swinney alluded to the changes coming on the defensive and offensive sides of the ball.

Tajh Boyd and Boulware have been busy, with the former Clemson linebacker taking to social media to reflect on this new role.

"I look back on my life so far and man it’s been a JOURNEY," Boulware proclaimed on social media. "The stories and memories that have happened in my life in the past 20+ years seem like I could fill a novel. From being a 10 year old running on the field after games, to being a young 14 year old freshman at TL Hanna trying to find his place in the world. To now being a 30 year old that's getting the opportunity of a lifetime. Boy it’s been an adventure. I’ve been at the top of the mountain and then at the very bottom of the valley. I'm super grateful for all the people that I’ve met along the way. I’m even more grateful for the people that have made an impact on my life and have played a huge part in shaping me into the man I am today."

"My story isn’t finished though. I know I have a lot more life ahead of me. If I continue to love the Lord, love my wife/kids, and control the input each day, then it should be a good life. I can’t wait to see what the next 10 years holds because I know the best is yet to come."

"(Clemson players) Wade, Sammy, Dee, Kobe, Jamal, Jeremiah, CJ, Drew, Logan, Fletcher, Griffin, Roberto, Billy & William, we’re about to go into the deep dark abyss boys. When you come up for air, you’ll be a grown-ass man on the other side, I promise."

Boulware's fiery personality seems to have translated to his enthusiasm on the recruiting trail, continuing to add to his account about the benefits of playing as a linebacker for Clemson.

A National Championship highlight reel never hurts:

The former Tiger linebacker doesn't seem to need any time to adjust, diving head-first into putting his fiery twist into Clemson's recruitment.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Deshaun Watson received death threats before season
Deshaun Watson received death threats before season
Clemson remains out of Top 25 polls
Clemson remains out of Top 25 polls
Ben Boulware's sales pitch to Clemson's defense, recruiting targets
Ben Boulware's sales pitch to Clemson's defense, recruiting targets
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts