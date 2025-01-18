|
Ben Boulware's first recruiting trip includes massive stops
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 260 Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS) Class: 2026
#90 Overall, #5 DT, #11 GA
#45 Overall, #3 DT, #8 GA
#82 Overall, #10 DL, #10 GA
One of Clemson's latest staff promotions included sending a well-known personality on the recruiting trail.
Ben Boulware has wasted no time in his new gig, hitting the road alongside Dabo Swinney, Mickey Conn, and Nick Eason. Leave it to Boulware to enter the fire on his first trip. His first few visits included major priority targets for the Tigers. His first stop was to Buford, visiting 4-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright, followed by heading to Grayson to see 5-star and No. 1-rated linebacker Tyler Atkinson. Both defenders are considered to be some of the best players within the class of 2026, and the Tigers are in the mix for their services. Atkinson was recently announced as MaxPreps' junior player of the year, hauling in various accolades to end his junior season. I really enjoyed & appreciate the time today with @ClemsonFB 🐅#GoTigers #AtkNup #Dabo@ClemsonTigers @Clemson247@CoachConn @ClemsonInsider @BarstoolClemson @ClemsonPrez @ClemsonTigerNet @grayson_fb @adamgorney @CoachEason1 @ChadSimmons_ @samspiegs @TomLoy247 @TheUCReport pic.twitter.com/PFWINeByg6 On the road to find the next ELITE Linebacker at Clemson! 💪🧡 pic.twitter.com/XComVgNE3J
Ben Boulware has wasted no time in his new gig, hitting the road alongside Dabo Swinney, Mickey Conn, and Nick Eason.
Leave it to Boulware to enter the fire on his first trip. His first few visits included major priority targets for the Tigers.
His first stop was to Buford, visiting 4-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright, followed by heading to Grayson to see 5-star and No. 1-rated linebacker Tyler Atkinson. Both defenders are considered to be some of the best players within the class of 2026, and the Tigers are in the mix for their services.
Atkinson was recently announced as MaxPreps' junior player of the year, hauling in various accolades to end his junior season.
I really enjoyed & appreciate the time today with @ClemsonFB 🐅#GoTigers #AtkNup #Dabo@ClemsonTigers @Clemson247@CoachConn @ClemsonInsider @BarstoolClemson @ClemsonPrez @ClemsonTigerNet @grayson_fb @adamgorney @CoachEason1 @ChadSimmons_ @samspiegs @TomLoy247 @TheUCReport pic.twitter.com/PFWINeByg6— Tyler Atkinson (@Tyler16Atkinson) January 18, 2025
On the road to find the next ELITE Linebacker at Clemson! 💪🧡 pic.twitter.com/XComVgNE3J— Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) January 17, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson working on deal with top defensive coordinator target
- Reacting to Tom Allen as Clemson's next defensive coordinator
- Former Clemson defender believes Tom Allen is "home run hire"
- Tom Allen confirmed as Clemson's defensive coordinator
- Clemson defensive lineman puts in NCAA waiver claim for sixth year
- Swinney announces staff restructuring, changes to recruiting assignments
- Department of Education drops a grenade in laps of ADs: How could it affect Clemson?
- The "new guy" has to hit the ground running
- Former Clemson offensive coordinator steps away from Texas State
- Clemson placed highly in early 'way-too-early' rankings
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<