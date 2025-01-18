CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson linebackers assistant coach Ben Boulware stopped and visited Mickey Conn's former high school grounds at Grayson.

Ben Boulware's first recruiting trip includes massive stops
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 18 11:46
Bryce Perry-Wright Photo
Bryce Perry-Wright - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.79)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 260   Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#90 Overall, #5 DT, #11 GA
Rivals:
#45 Overall, #3 DT, #8 GA
24/7:
#82 Overall, #10 DL, #10 GA

One of Clemson's latest staff promotions included sending a well-known personality on the recruiting trail.

Ben Boulware has wasted no time in his new gig, hitting the road alongside Dabo Swinney, Mickey Conn, and Nick Eason.

Leave it to Boulware to enter the fire on his first trip. His first few visits included major priority targets for the Tigers.

His first stop was to Buford, visiting 4-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright, followed by heading to Grayson to see 5-star and No. 1-rated linebacker Tyler Atkinson. Both defenders are considered to be some of the best players within the class of 2026, and the Tigers are in the mix for their services.

Atkinson was recently announced as MaxPreps' junior player of the year, hauling in various accolades to end his junior season.

Top Clemson News of the Week
