Arch Manning makes his college decision
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jun 23, Thu 12:33
Arch Manning
Arch Manning - Quarterback
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 215   Hometown: New Orleans, LA (Isidore Newman HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#1 Overall, #1 QB-PP, #1 LA
Rivals:
#1 Overall, #1 QB, #1 LA
24/7:
#1 Overall, #1 QB, #1 LA

Big-time get for the Longhorns.

The nation's No. 1 2023 recruit Arch Manning out of New Orleans (LA) Isidore Newman announced a commitment to Texas on Thursday.

"Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm," Manning tweeted.

The five-star quarterback's final group of schools included Texas, Georgia and Alabama.

Manning had 5,731 yards with 72 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 27 high school starts.

He is the grandson of former NFL quarterback Arch Manning, son of Cooper Manning and nephew of former NFL standouts Peyton and Eli Manning.

Subject (Replies: 52) Author
spacer TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 TigerNet News
spacer O/U number of seasons until he leaves
 Willmo®
spacer His grand dad and both his uncles played on some miserable
 76er®
spacer well somebody is going to leave that QB room
 Willmo®
spacer Re: well somebody is going to leave that QB room
 WarDaddy17®
spacer If Ewers is as good as advertised Arch will have to sit
 CitadelTiger®
spacer Re: If Ewers is as good as advertised Arch will have to sit
 CS73
spacer Re: His grand dad and both his uncles played on some miserable
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: His grand dad and both his uncles played on some miserable
 gottigers81
spacer Reading comprehension WOULD be your friend, if you had any.
 76er®
spacer Re: His grand dad and both his uncles played on some miserable
 Tiger1616Dad
spacer Re: His grand dad and both his uncles played on some miserable
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 Winitall18
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 LCTiger97
spacer that's exactly
 a7xgates®
spacer We didn't want him anyway.
 classof1994®
spacer Re: We didn't want him anyway.
 westerntigerfan
spacer Dawgs are p*ssed lol
 TheSecondComing17®
spacer How ‘bout that Dawgs!!!!
 Tigergirlga
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 Valley Boy
spacer Oh my!
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer Re: Oh my!
 tigerrag86
spacer well to be fair
 a7xgates®
spacer Re: well to be fair
 Coren77
spacer No. That was the regular season game won by
 josephg®
spacer What an incredibly stupid decision.
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer No it’s not
 sbrooks®
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 TigerRam81
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 Since I Was Four
spacer What a kick to the gonads for Kirby.
 clemchem®
spacer Re: What a kick to the gonads for Kirby.
 TwoNats®
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 Jcantrell86®
spacer I had forgotten about that player.***
 Francis Marion®
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 T Nasty Orange
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 Mk2
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 tigerrag86
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 Mk2
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 filco
spacer ummmm
 a7xgates®
spacer Re: ummmm
 Tigered6®
spacer This is great for Texas going into the SEC
 Ucel74
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 WJTigerman
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 usarmyshreve®
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 tigerrag86
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 CS73
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 jarheadtiger®
spacer Don’t need his ole googley eyes
 coachmac
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 CU1976
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 Edpry
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 carolinachef
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: Arch Manning makes his college decision
 J Clarke
Read all 52 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
