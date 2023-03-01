4-star RB commits to Clemson

CLEMSON RECRUITING

David Eziomume is a 4-star running back and now a Clemson commitment.
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
David Eziomume - Running Back
TigerNet: (4.61)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 200   Hometown: Kennesaw, GA (North Cobb HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
Rivals:
#175 Overall, #7 RB, #26 GA
24/7:
#32 RB, #45 GA

Four-star 2024 Kennesaw, Georgia running back David Eziomume announced a commitment to Clemson on Wednesday.

Eziomume had Clemson and Georgia Tech as his finalists and also held reported offers from South Carolina, Southern Cal, Wisconsin, Florida State, Miami and Auburn among more FBS programs.

He is rated as high as the No. 7 running back in the 2024 class and No. 175 overall.

“I just feel like Clemson is a great school for me,” Eziomume said prior to his commitment decision. “I’m the only back they’ve offered in the ’24 class. It just really stood out to me. Talking to Coach Spiller and being down there at Death Valley, it’s just a great atmosphere. I always feel comfortable around them…

“Seeing Will Shipley this year, some of the numbers he’s put up. Before that, seeing Travis Etienne and what Coach (Tony) Elliott did with him. Honestly, I’m ready to go in there and make myself a name like Etienne and possibly beat a record like his. I’m just holding myself to that standard.”

He is the sixth 2024 Clemson pledge and brings to class to a No. 10 ranking according to the 247Sports Team Composite.

Eziomume picked up a Clemson offer on a visit to the Tigers-Syracuse Orange game last October. He attended Clemson’s Elite Junior Day in late January.

He rushed for close to 700 yards and tallied another 500 as a receiver last season.

