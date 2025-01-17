CLEMSON RECRUITING

Blake Stewart was in town for the Clemson-Louisville game.
4-star Peach State DB Blake Stewart announces Clemson offer
by - 2025 Jan 17 10:02
Blake Stewart - Safety
TigerNet: (3.45)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 170   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
Rivals:
#90 Overall, #8 , #14 GA
24/7:
#29 S, #33 GA

Four-star Atlanta, Georgia 2026 defensive back Blake Stewart announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"#AGTG Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Stewart said on X.

Stewart is rated as high as the No. 90 prospect overall and the No. 8 cornerback.

He was named to the AJC All-State team as a defensive back this past season, totaling 60 tackles (4.5 for loss) with two interceptions and eight pass breakups.

Stewart visited Clemson for the Louisville game.

Stewart has also reported offers from Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Pitt and more Power conference schools.

