4-star Peach State DB Blake Stewart announces Clemson offer
Height: 5-11 Weight: 170 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS) Class: 2026
#90 Overall, #8 , #14 GA
#29 S, #33 GA
Four-star Atlanta, Georgia 2026 defensive back Blake Stewart announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
"#AGTG Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Stewart said on X. Stewart is rated as high as the No. 90 prospect overall and the No. 8 cornerback. He was named to the AJC All-State team as a defensive back this past season, totaling 60 tackles (4.5 for loss) with two interceptions and eight pass breakups. Stewart visited Clemson for the Louisville game. Stewart has also reported offers from Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Pitt and more Power conference schools. #AGTG Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University @dmcdani2 @CoachConn @CUCoachReed @Davis33Coach @samspiegs @ChadSimmons_ @On3Recruits pic.twitter.com/ESsEE1pEeM Blake Stewart | 4⭐️DB | C/O 2026
Athletic, physical & explosive
Elite returner
Elite speed
Just a small crease & he’s gone
Great patience & vision
Elite acceleration
Elusive with good balance
Ball Hawk in the secondary
Versatile
Great range at safety
Fantastic closing speed… pic.twitter.com/PV93W2R0Kb
#AGTG Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University @dmcdani2 @CoachConn @CUCoachReed @Davis33Coach @samspiegs @ChadSimmons_ @On3Recruits pic.twitter.com/ESsEE1pEeM— Blake Stewart (@BlakeStewart_26) January 16, 2025
Blake Stewart | 4⭐️DB | C/O 2026
