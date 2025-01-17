"#AGTG Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Stewart said on X.

Stewart is rated as high as the No. 90 prospect overall and the No. 8 cornerback.

He was named to the AJC All-State team as a defensive back this past season, totaling 60 tackles (4.5 for loss) with two interceptions and eight pass breakups.

Stewart visited Clemson for the Louisville game.

Stewart has also reported offers from Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Pitt and more Power conference schools.