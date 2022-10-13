4-star lineman decommits from Clemson

Zechariah Owens Offensive Tackle TigerNet: (4.48) (4.48)

ESPN: #139 Overall, #17 OL, #11 GA
Rivals: #188 Overall, #20 OL, #14 GA
24/7: #121 Overall, #16 OT, #10 GA

Unanimous 4-star 2023 offensive line prospect Zechariah Owens has decommitted from Clemson.

FSU's 247Sports site has Owens saying that Florida State is his "number one" school now.

Owens picked up a Clemson offer in early March and committed on July 4.

He is rated as high as the No. 121 overall prospect (247Sports).

The news drops Clemson to 19 commitments but the Tigers maintain a narrow edge on Tennessee for the No. 8 spot in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.

New development with 4-star OL Zechariah Owens -- who has confirmed with me that he has decommitted from Clemson.



Now, he has a new number one school in his recruitment: https://t.co/5p13yrysUU pic.twitter.com/PrwJCLcmV5 — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) October 13, 2022