CLEMSON RECRUITING

Zechariah Owens now reportedly has switched ACC favorites to Florida State.
Zechariah Owens now reportedly has switched ACC favorites to Florida State.

4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
by - 2022 Oct 13, Thu 09:39
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Zechariah Owens Photo
Zechariah Owens - Offensive Tackle
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 365   Hometown: Mcdonough, GA (Eagle's Landing Christian HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#139 Overall, #17 OL, #11 GA
Rivals:
#188 Overall, #20 OL, #14 GA
24/7:
#121 Overall, #16 OT, #10 GA

Unanimous 4-star 2023 offensive line prospect Zechariah Owens has decommitted from Clemson.

FSU's 247Sports site has Owens saying that Florida State is his "number one" school now.

Owens picked up a Clemson offer in early March and committed on July 4.

He is rated as high as the No. 121 overall prospect (247Sports).

The news drops Clemson to 19 commitments but the Tigers maintain a narrow edge on Tennessee for the No. 8 spot in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Brownell on PJ Hall's return from injury timeline, 2022-23 season outlook
WATCH: Brownell on PJ Hall's return from injury timeline, 2022-23 season outlook
4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
WATCH: Dabo Swinney FSU week post-practice update
WATCH: Dabo Swinney FSU week post-practice update
Clemson commit rankings in the latest 247Sports update
Clemson commit rankings in the latest 247Sports update
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 120 Recruits (100 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 68) Author
spacer TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 TigerNet News
spacer Is he scared of competition OR
 coachmac
spacer Re: Is he scared of competition OR
 WoodruffTiger
spacer Geesh, he’s just a kid. Like you never changed your mind
 clemsonstud05®
spacer Re: Is he scared of competition OR
 gotigrz
spacer Re: Is he scared of competition OR
 clemsontigers69
spacer Re: Is he scared of competition OR
 Orangemania91
spacer Grow up.
 sgatiger
spacer Re: Is he scared of competition OR
 TigerDadfromNJ
spacer Re: Is he scared of competition OR
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: Is he scared of competition OR
 David78®
spacer Re: Is he scared of competition OR
 1965tiger
spacer Re: Is he scared of competition OR
 TigerChrisL
spacer Re: Is he scared of competition OR
 Wrigley Field Tiger
spacer Re: Is he scared of competition OR
 Ora
spacer Re: Is he scared of competition OR
 CUTigerinFlorida
spacer Re: Is he scared of competition OR
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Wow, even his mom is all decked out in Noles gear
 flyslyw
spacer Re: Wow, even his mom is all decked out in Noles gear
 2000®
spacer Re: Wow, even his mom is all decked out in Noles gear
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: Wow, even his mom is all decked out in Noles gear
 westerntigerfan
spacer Truly Not Worthy of Being a Clemson Man
 morbidtiger®
spacer Need kids who understand what commitment means
 Cdixon11
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 twentytwofifteen
spacer This is right point ... he is at least 30 pounds overweight.
 DueWest
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 SouthernTiger09
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 TigerJS®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 ESSOCU
spacer Looks like he's been on a strict diet of
 NotDaboSwinney
spacer He’ll be sorry after FSU get demolished at home on Saturday.***
 argonaut1992®
spacer he doesn't care if FSU loses by 100...as long as he gets $$$***
 tiger20030
spacer Still a kid learning how to make big decisions.
 RU4GOD2
spacer He’s bigger than Dietrich Pennington and he’s only in HS
 DueWest
spacer Hate to see him go but we are in the world of highest bidders
 clemson7024
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 Valley Boy
spacer Good.
 Row86®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 tigerlex24
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 LeonTrotsky
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 tigerfankenb
spacer Were there warnings this decommit was going to happen?
 winningmachine
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 kctigs81
spacer the check cleared***
 tgrfan42069
spacer Ohhh noooo what will we do now…
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: Ohhh noooo what will we do now…
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 ESSOCU
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 Whitehurst74
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 ESSOCU
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 85tiger2012®
spacer Why would anyone (especially adults) have any problem with
 movino®
spacer Re: Why would anyone (especially adults) have any problem with
 HWKoq4
spacer Re: Why would anyone (especially adults) have any problem with
 movino®
spacer Re: Why would anyone (especially adults) have any problem with
 deroberts
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 JPF16®
spacer But, is there someone else for the spot?
 DueWest
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 usarmyshreve®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 HWKoq4
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 BIG HOUSE
spacer Won’t do ‘em no good no how!***
 Ucel74
spacer I can promise you....
 JREwing®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 Tiger_Fan_007
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 DirtyTiger2000
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 ISpeakTheTruth
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 KAllen
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 CU51996
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 Tigersense®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman decommits from Clemson
 rwellis
spacer Playing early must be the priority
 andylayne®
Read all 68 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest