4-star defender flips commitment from Clemson to Big Ten school

Jordan Young is off to Michigan now, after a commitment that didn't a full month with the Tigers.

4-star defender Jordan Young flips commitment from Clemson to Big Ten school
by - 2024 Dec 1 15:25
Jordan Young Photo
Jordan Young - Athlete
TigerNet: (4.77)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 184   Hometown: Monroe, NC (Monroe HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#107 Overall, #10 S, #4 NC
Rivals:
#223 Overall, #20 S, #5 NC
24/7:
#13 ATH, #8 NC

The hits keep coming for the Tigers' 2025 class.

After recent reports had surfaced of the possibility, 4-star Monroe, NC defensive back Jordan Young indeed did flip his pledge to Michigan from the Tigers. He had been committed to Clemson less than a month, after picking the Tigers over NC State, Michigan and Florida State.

"Let's do it, Go Blue!" Young said in an Instagram post. "I'm home."

He is a seventh decommitment for the class total for Clemson.

Losing Young but adding 3-star lineman Kentucky flip Tucker Kattus Sunday, Clemson falls to 30th in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings for the 2025 class.

Young is rated as high as No. 107 overall and the No. 10 safety (ESPN), as a unanimous 4-star-rated prospect.

