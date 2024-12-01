4-star defender flips commitment from Clemson to Big Ten school

After recent reports had surfaced of the possibility, 4-star Monroe, NC defensive back Jordan Young indeed did flip his pledge to Michigan from the Tigers. He had been committed to Clemson less than a month, after picking the Tigers over NC State, Michigan and Florida State.

"Let's do it, Go Blue!" Young said in an Instagram post. "I'm home."

He is a seventh decommitment for the class total for Clemson.

Losing Young but adding 3-star lineman Kentucky flip Tucker Kattus Sunday, Clemson falls to 30th in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings for the 2025 class.

Young is rated as high as No. 107 overall and the No. 10 safety (ESPN), as a unanimous 4-star-rated prospect.