4-star Clemson target announces commitment date

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Cortez Mills will make his commitment call on July 1 after official visits to five schools.

4-star Clemson target Cortez Mills announces commitment date
by - 2024 Jun 28 14:30
Cortez Mills Photo
Cortez Mills - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 170   Hometown: Homestead, FL (Homestead HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#110 Overall, #9 WR, #14 FL
Rivals:
#69 Overall, #14 WR, #15 FL
24/7:
#185 Overall, #17 WR, #21 FL

A four-star Clemson receiver target announced an upcoming commitment date.

2025 Homestead prospect Cortez Mills will make his commitment on July 1, he said on social media Friday.

Mills made official visits to Clemson, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Florida and LSU down the stretch.

Mills had multiple 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for Clemson after his official visit earlier this month.

He tallied 79 catches for 1,640 yards and 18 touchdowns last season in a run to a state title game, earning Miami Herald All-Dade honors.

