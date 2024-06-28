4-star Clemson target announces commitment date

|
4-star Clemson target Cortez Mills announces commitment date
2024 Jun 28 14:30-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Cortez Mills - Wide Receiver
TigerNet:
(4.73)
Height: 6-1 Weight: 170 Hometown: Homestead, FL (Homestead HS) Class: 2025
#69 Overall, #14 WR, #15 FL
#185 Overall, #17 WR, #21 FL
A four-star Clemson receiver target announced an upcoming commitment date.
Height: 6-1 Weight: 170 Hometown: Homestead, FL (Homestead HS) Class: 2025
ESPN:
#110 Overall, #9 WR, #14 FL
#110 Overall, #9 WR, #14 FL
Rivals:
#69 Overall, #14 WR, #15 FL
24/7:
#185 Overall, #17 WR, #21 FL
A four-star Clemson receiver target announced an upcoming commitment date.
2025 Homestead prospect Cortez Mills will make his commitment on July 1, he said on social media Friday. Mills made official visits to Clemson, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Florida and LSU down the stretch. Mills had multiple 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for Clemson after his official visit earlier this month. He tallied 79 catches for 1,640 yards and 18 touchdowns last season in a run to a state title game, earning Miami Herald All-Dade honors. 👀🐅? pic.twitter.com/F497j7GpFz
2025 Homestead prospect Cortez Mills will make his commitment on July 1, he said on social media Friday.
Mills made official visits to Clemson, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Florida and LSU down the stretch.
Mills had multiple 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for Clemson after his official visit earlier this month.
He tallied 79 catches for 1,640 yards and 18 touchdowns last season in a run to a state title game, earning Miami Herald All-Dade honors.
👀🐅? pic.twitter.com/F497j7GpFz— Cortez Mills (@whycover3) June 5, 2024
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football, Cortez Mills
- Upstate restaurant closes after 26 years
- Former Clemson standout hired as head coach at The Citadel
- Tennessee transfer announces Clemson commitment
- Clemson football schedules regional FBS opponent for first time
- Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
- Tigers pick up Michigan transfer
- Tigers land freshman All-American out of transfer portal
- Move In Day: Final members of Clemson football team are on campus
- PJ Hall signs two-way contract with NBA team
- Throwback Thursday: Clemson's 56-7 thrashing of South Carolina: Todd Ellis Edition
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<