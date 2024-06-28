4-star Clemson target announces commitment date

2025 Homestead prospect Cortez Mills will make his commitment on July 1, he said on social media Friday.

Mills made official visits to Clemson, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Florida and LSU down the stretch.

Mills had multiple 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for Clemson after his official visit earlier this month.

He tallied 79 catches for 1,640 yards and 18 touchdowns last season in a run to a state title game, earning Miami Herald All-Dade honors.