Four-star 2024 Lilburn, Georgia cornerback Jalyn Crawford announced Clemson's place in his top schools on Monday. Crawford picked up a Clemson offer last December. He is rated as high as the No. 93 player overall and the No. 9 corner in the class (247Sports). His full top schools list is scattered around the South, with UNC, Florida, Miami, Georgia Tech, LSU, Texas A&M, Louisville, South Carolina, Tennessee and Auburn. 247Sports recently profiled his game: "An aggressive cover corner that has held his own in Georgia’s highest-classification. Measured 6-foot, 180 pounds in winter of 2023 and is believed to have an additional inch or two in his arms. Versed in both man and off-man coverage. Also owns valuable two-way snaps having doubled as a wide receiver on Friday nights. Does a nice job of maintaining phase by mirroring with his hips and trying to steer his assignment towards the sidelines. Quick to break on the ball and has proven to be uber competitive at the catch point, having totaled plenty of PBUs and a trio of interceptions as an 11th grader. Rather spirited as an open-field tackler, which suggests that he might be best suited for more of a boundary role on Saturdays. Could probably patrol the inside, as well. Lack of verified speed markers or a track background not ideal, but did clock a hand-timed 4.6 in the 40-yard dash as a youngster. Pretty advanced from a technical standpoint, but could draw his fair share of penalties as he isn’t afraid to grab some jersey. Should be viewed as a potential starter at the Power Five level given frame and early body of work. Likely going to need some seasoning before he’s ready to go, but has what it takes to eventually emerge as an impact player." TOP 1️⃣1️⃣ @ParkviewFB @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @Hayesfawcett3 @RustyMansell_ @CoachSturdivan1 @lukewinstel @CoachSudd84 @CoachBMiller35 @coachskrrt @BHoward_11 @247Sports @On3sports @Rivals pic.twitter.com/r6K9vEHCSr — jalyn crawford (@jalyn_crawford) May 1, 2023

