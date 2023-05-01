CLEMSON RECRUITING

Jalyn Crawford received a Clemson offer in December and has Clemson in his top group currently.
Jalyn Crawford received a Clemson offer in December and has Clemson in his top group currently.

4-star CB Jalyn Crawford has Clemson in top schools
by - 2023 May 1, Mon 15:08
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Jalyn Crawford - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 180   Hometown: Lilburn, GA (Parkview HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#201 Overall, #20 CB, #29 GA
Rivals:
#167 Overall, #8 CB, #14 GA
24/7:
#93 Overall, #9 CB, #16 GA

Four-star 2024 Lilburn, Georgia cornerback Jalyn Crawford announced Clemson's place in his top schools on Monday.

Crawford picked up a Clemson offer last December.

He is rated as high as the No. 93 player overall and the No. 9 corner in the class (247Sports).

His full top schools list is scattered around the South, with UNC, Florida, Miami, Georgia Tech, LSU, Texas A&M, Louisville, South Carolina, Tennessee and Auburn.

247Sports recently profiled his game: "An aggressive cover corner that has held his own in Georgia’s highest-classification. Measured 6-foot, 180 pounds in winter of 2023 and is believed to have an additional inch or two in his arms. Versed in both man and off-man coverage. Also owns valuable two-way snaps having doubled as a wide receiver on Friday nights. Does a nice job of maintaining phase by mirroring with his hips and trying to steer his assignment towards the sidelines. Quick to break on the ball and has proven to be uber competitive at the catch point, having totaled plenty of PBUs and a trio of interceptions as an 11th grader. Rather spirited as an open-field tackler, which suggests that he might be best suited for more of a boundary role on Saturdays. Could probably patrol the inside, as well. Lack of verified speed markers or a track background not ideal, but did clock a hand-timed 4.6 in the 40-yard dash as a youngster. Pretty advanced from a technical standpoint, but could draw his fair share of penalties as he isn’t afraid to grab some jersey. Should be viewed as a potential starter at the Power Five level given frame and early body of work. Likely going to need some seasoning before he’s ready to go, but has what it takes to eventually emerge as an impact player."

Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Report: Cardinals not picking up contract option for Clemson pro
Report: Cardinals not picking up contract option for Clemson pro
Clemson kicker enters the transfer portal
Clemson kicker enters the transfer portal
Former Clemson QBs getting NFL tryouts
Former Clemson QBs getting NFL tryouts
Former Clemson DB commits to ACC transfer
Former Clemson DB commits to ACC transfer
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 87 Recruits (57 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week