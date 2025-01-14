Reacting to Tom Allen as Clemson's next defensive coordinator

In this episode of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann break down the hire, and what it means for the Tiger defense moving forward.

How does Allen’s defense translate from Penn State, and how will the talent mesh with his scheme? All of these questions and more on this instant reaction.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!