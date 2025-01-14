CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Tom Allen coached Penn State's defense as a top ten unit to the CFP Semifinals (Photo: Matthew Oharen / USATODAY)
Reacting to Tom Allen as Clemson's next defensive coordinator
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 14 16:30

Tom Allen is Clemson’s new defensive coordinator, looking to bring back stability on that side of the ball.

In this episode of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann break down the hire, and what it means for the Tiger defense moving forward.

How does Allen’s defense translate from Penn State, and how will the talent mesh with his scheme? All of these questions and more on this instant reaction.

Top Clemson News of the Week
