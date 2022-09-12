Playing time breakdown: Who's seeing the field through two games for Clemson

Clemson football fit two games into one week and are set to finish the first quarter of the regular season hosting Louisiana Tech on Saturday for an 8 p.m. game on ACC Network.

The school released its first participation report of the 2022 campaign this week to give an idea of the snaps through two games.

Check out those snap totals below (if we missed one you’re looking for, the full report is attached below it):

Clemson snaps breakdown: Through two games

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart; the initial participation report is provided by Clemson and represents all non-special teams snaps; season totals in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei 123 (69 for GT, 54 for Furman), Cade Klubnik 19 (10 for GT, 9 for Furman).

Running Back: Will Shipley 52 (31 for GT, 21 for Furman), Kobe Pace 44 (21 for GT, 23 for Furman), Phil Mafah 34 (20 for GT, 14 for Furman), Domonique Thomas 14 (10 for GT, 4 for Furman).

Wide Receiver: Joseph Ngata 84 (46 for GT, 38 for Furman), Beaux Collins 81 (44 for GT, 37 for Furman), Brannon Spector 60 (33 for GT, 27 for Furman), Antonio Williams 53 (26 for GT, 27 for Furman), Dacari Collins 51 (24 for GT, 27 for Furman), EJ Williams 49 (26 for GT, 23 for Furman), Drew Swinney 14 (10 for GT, 4 for Furman), Will Taylor 13 (10 for GT, 3 for Furman).

Tight end: Davis Allen 81 (46 for GT; 35 for Furman), Jake Briningstool 54 (30 for GT, 24 for Furman), Sage Ennis 16 (11 for GT, 5 for Furman), Luke Price 10 (4 for GT, 6 for Furman).

Offensive Line: Blake Miller 128 (69 for GT, 59 for Furman), Jordan McFadden 124 (69 for GT, 55 for Furman), Walker Parks 124 (69 for GT, 55 for Furman), Marcus Tate 122 (69 for GT, 53 for Furman), Will Putnam 122 (69 for GT, 53 for Furman), Bryn Tucker 24 (10 for GT, 14 for Furman), Trent Howard 20 (10 for GT, 10 for Furman), Mitchell Mayes 18 (10 for GT, for Furman), 8 Tristan Leigh 14 (10 for GT, 4 for Furman), Collin Sadler 14 (10 for GT, 4 for Furman).

Defense

Defensive End: KJ Henry 74 (40 for GT, 34 for Furman), Myles Murphy 63 (29 for GT, 34 for Furman), Justin Mascoll 54 (30 for GT, 24 for Furman), Kevin Swint 53 (23 for GT, 30 for Furman), Greg Williams 24 (7 for GT, 17 for Furman), Cade Denhoff 14 (3 for GT, 11 for Furman).

Defensive Tackle: Bryan Bresee 73 (36 for GT; 37 for Furman), Ruke Orhorhoro 72 (35 for GT, 37 for Furman), Tré Williams 36 (17 for GT, 19 for Furman), Tyler Davis 32 (32 for GT, 0 for Furman due to being held out), Payton Page 31 (12 for GT, 19 for Furman), Etinosa Reuben 17 (3 for GT, 14 for Furman), DeMonte Capehart 15 (2 for GT, 13 for Furman), Caden Story 4 (0 for GT, 4 for Furman).

Linebacker: Barrett Carter 104 (54 for GT, 50 for Furman), Trenton Simpson 87 (46 for GT, 41 for Furman), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 71 (40 for GT, 31 for Furman), Keith Maguire 65 (23 for GT, 42 for Furman), LaVonta Bentley 54 (20 for GT; 34 for Furman), Wade Woodaz 18 (8 for GT, 10 for Furman), Sergio Allen 5 (3 for GT; 2 for Furman).

DB (CB/S/NB): Nate Wiggins 82 (49 for GT, 33 for Furman), Sheridan Jones 74 (37 for GT, 37 for Furman), Fred Davis 73 (36 for GT, 37 for Furman), Andrew Mukuba 72 (43 for GT, 29 for Furman), RJ Mickens 67 (21 for GT, 46 for Furman), Tyler Venables 65 (30 for GT, 35 for Furman), Jalyn Phillips 45 (27 for GT, 18 for Furman), Sherrod Covil 31 (9 for GT, 22 for Furman), Malcolm Greene 27 (4 for GT, 23 for Furman), Toriano Pride 26 (6 for GT, 20 for Furman), Jeadyn Lukus 12 (6 for GT, 6 for Furman), Carson Donnelly 6 (6 for GT, STs for Furman).

Special teams-only: LB TJ Dudley (STs for Furman)

True freshmen participation (NCAA redshirt rule tied to playing in over four games): CB Jeadyn Lukus (2), WR Antonio Williams (2), OL Blake Miller (2), LB Wade Woodaz (2), CB Toriano Pride (2), QB Cade Klubnik (2), OL Collin Sadler (2), LB TJ Dudley (1), DT Caden Story (1), LB Kobe McCloud (0), WR Adam Randall (0), WR Cole Turner (0), DE Jahiem Lawson (0), TE Josh Sapp (0), RB Keith Adams Jr. (0).

Out for the year: DB Myles Oliver, WR Troy Stellato.