Pittsburgh starting QB playing update against Clemson

“He’s not been cleared yet,” Narduzzi said of Holstein going through the team's concussion protocol on Thursday.

He has thrown for 2,174 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

However, he left two of his last three starts with injuries to his head.

Nate Yarnell is expected to get his fourth career start but first of the season.

“Whether it’s Eli or Nate, we’ve got a ton of confidence,” Narduzzi said. “I’ve said that since I named Nate Yarnell a starter a year ago. We’ve got great confidence in [Yarnell] that he’ll go out and play even better since he got more reps this week.”

Yarnell was 4-for-12 for 44 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in last week's loss to Virginia. Overall, he is 30-for-48 for 314 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

He took all the reps as QB1 in practice this week.

Clemson will face off against Pittsburgh on Saturday at noon (ESPN) at Acrisure Stadium.