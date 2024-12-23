CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Phil Mafah thanks Clemson fans in heartfelt message, looks forward to 2025 NFL Draft

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 23 09:38

A college journey has ended for a fan favorite, Tiger.

Clemson senior running back Phil Mafah battled a shoulder injury for most of the season to help lead the Tigers to the college playoff.

Mafah finished the season with 216 carries for 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns but was obviously not close to 100 percent healthy.

He shared a heartfelt message on social media, thanking the Clemson community for four great years.

"I would first like to start off by thanking Jesus Christ My Lord and Savior for giving me this opportunity over the last four years to play at Clemson University," Mafah wrote. "I appreciate my family, teammates and Clemson staff for all of the support and encouragement throughout the years. My time at Clemson has helped shape me into the man I am today and will help me for the years to come. I also want to thank you to the fans that have supported us from the beginning.

"Most of all, being able to use my platform to spread the Word of God has brought me the most joy. With that being said I am excited to turn my attention to the 2025 NFL Draft. Go Tigers!"

Mafah leaves behind a legacy of leadership as he prepares to take the next step towards a pro career.

