Phil Mafah was among a record number of Campbell Trophy semifinalists announced.
Phil Mafah named Campbell Trophy semifinalist
by - 2024 Sep 25 11:40

The National Football Foundation announced today that Clemson running back Phil Mafah has been named a semifinalist for the 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy.

Mafah earned a degree in management in May 2024 and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in athletic leadership.

The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) proudly announced a record number of 203 semifinalists for the 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy®, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award. The new highwater mark eclipses the 201 nominees in 2023. The impressive list of candidates, from all NCAA divisions and the NAIA, boasts an impressive 3.63 average GPA, with more than half of the semifinalists having already earned their bachelor’s degrees.

Celebrating its 35th year, the Campbell Trophy® recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Christian Wilkins won the award for the 2018 season.

