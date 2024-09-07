|
Peter Woods injury update
Clemson star defensive lineman
Peter Woods was injured during the second quarter of Saturday's game against App State.
Woods was chopblocked at his knees by an App State tight end and was down on the ground for a few minutes. He eventually walked off on his own power as Clemson fans gave him a nice applause. "We will turn that one in," Swinney said about the possible dirty play. Update 1: Woods went into the injury tent with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the trainers. Update 2: Woods is out of the medical tent without his helmet. Update 3: He looks to be favoring his left leg and walking around gingerly. Update 4: "I think he is OK," Swinney said during his postgame press conference. "We will know more tomorrow. "Most of the things we were really concerned about were OK." App State blocker goes right at Peter Woods’ knees: pic.twitter.com/us9w0lO0MX
Update 1: Woods went into the injury tent with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the trainers.
Update 2: Woods is out of the medical tent without his helmet.
Update 3: He looks to be favoring his left leg and walking around gingerly.
Update 4: "I think he is OK," Swinney said during his postgame press conference. "We will know more tomorrow. "Most of the things we were really concerned about were OK."
App State blocker goes right at Peter Woods’ knees: pic.twitter.com/us9w0lO0MX— Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) September 8, 2024
