Peter Woods injury update

Woods was chopblocked at his knees by an App State tight end and was down on the ground for a few minutes.

He eventually walked off on his own power as Clemson fans gave him a nice applause.

"We will turn that one in," Swinney said about the possible dirty play.

Update 1: Woods went into the injury tent with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the trainers.

Update 2: Woods is out of the medical tent without his helmet.

Update 3: He looks to be favoring his left leg and walking around gingerly.

Update 4: "I think he is OK," Swinney said during his postgame press conference. "We will know more tomorrow. "Most of the things we were really concerned about were OK."