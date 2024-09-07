CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Peter Woods injury update

Peter Woods injury update
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Sep 7 21:12

Clemson star defensive lineman Peter Woods was injured during the second quarter of Saturday's game against App State.

Woods was chopblocked at his knees by an App State tight end and was down on the ground for a few minutes.

He eventually walked off on his own power as Clemson fans gave him a nice applause.

"We will turn that one in," Swinney said about the possible dirty play.

Update 1: Woods went into the injury tent with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the trainers.

Update 2: Woods is out of the medical tent without his helmet.

Update 3: He looks to be favoring his left leg and walking around gingerly.

Update 4: "I think he is OK," Swinney said during his postgame press conference. "We will know more tomorrow. "Most of the things we were really concerned about were OK."

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Peter Woods injury update
Peter Woods injury update
WATCH: App State head coach reacts to blowout loss to Clemson
WATCH: App State head coach reacts to blowout loss to Clemson
WATCH: Game highlights of Clemson's blowout win over App State
WATCH: Game highlights of Clemson's blowout win over App State
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik postgame interview with ACC Network
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik postgame interview with ACC Network
Post your comments!
Read all 15 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts