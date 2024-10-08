Panthers sign two former Tigers, both from Daniel High School

The Carolina Panthers announced on Tuesday that they have promoted defensive end DeShawn Williams to their active roster and signed linebacker Shaq Lawson to the practice squad.

The Panthers hosted Lawson today on a visit.

Both players are NFL veterans. They played collegiately for Clemson and before that, at D.W. Daniel High School.

Lawson has 207 tackles with 26 sacks in his NFL career, while Williams has 150 tackles and nine sacks.

In 2023, in 16 games with the Bills, Lawson had 13 tackles, including two for loss and a sack.

Williams had 33 tackles with a sack last season with the Panthers.