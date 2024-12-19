BREAKING

Clemson has added multiple players from the portal, with Tristan Smith and Will Heldt joining the Tigers
Orange Crush Podcast: Transfer portal reaction, keys to a Clemson upset over Texas
by - Correspondent - 2024 Dec 19 17:45

The portal, the Longhorns, the Tigers, oh my.

The week leading up to Clemson’s clash in the CFP has been a busy one.

David Hood and Grayson Mann deliver an instant reaction to the portal acquisitions and their implications for Clemson’s future status as a program.

They break down what Tristan Smith and Will Heldt can bring to the Tigers, and why those moves made the most sense for this roster.

They also bring their final thoughts on the Texas matchup, including their keys to how Clemson can pull off the upset in Austin.

