Orange Crush Podcast: Transfer portal reaction, keys to a Clemson upset over Texas

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

The portal, the Longhorns, the Tigers, oh my. The week leading up to Clemson’s clash in the CFP has been a busy one. David Hood and Grayson Mann deliver an instant reaction to the portal acquisitions and their implications for Clemson’s future status as a program. They break down what Tristan Smith and Will Heldt can bring to the Tigers, and why those moves made the most sense for this roster. They also bring their final thoughts on the Texas matchup, including their keys to how Clemson can pull off the upset in Austin. Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

Just got off the phone with someone involved in NIL/Portal nationally, and he said, "How about Clemson? This is big boy portal recruiting, beating out LSU and Texas A&M, with big boy NIL dollars and shows Dabo Swinney is still going to play big boy football." — David Hood (@MDavidHood) December 19, 2024

