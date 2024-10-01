CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Cade Klubnik ranks sixth in the country for total touchdowns. (16)
Cade Klubnik ranks sixth in the country for total touchdowns. (16)

Orange Crush Podcast: The Aftermath - Closing Stanford thoughts, FSU outlook
by - Correspondent - 2024 Oct 1 11:08

In this aftermath edition of the Orange Crush Podcast, Grayson Mann and David Hood put the final touches on the Stanford conclusion.

They break down their thoughts from Saturday’s 40-14 win and why this team is showing clear signs of growth.

Entering a two-game road trip to Tallahassee, has this team earned the benefit of the doubt moving forward?

What should fans expect as a reeling Florida State team welcomes a red-hot Clemson squad?

All these questions, and more, on this special episode of Orange Crush.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Clemson-Florida State game projections
Clemson-Florida State game projections
Orange Crush Podcast: The Aftermath - Closing Stanford thoughts, FSU outlook
Orange Crush Podcast: The Aftermath - Closing Stanford thoughts, FSU outlook
WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews matchup with FSU, remembers Bobby Bowden
WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews matchup with FSU, remembers Bobby Bowden
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts