Orange Crush Podcast: The Aftermath - Closing Stanford thoughts, FSU outlook

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

In this aftermath edition of the Orange Crush Podcast, Grayson Mann and David Hood put the final touches on the Stanford conclusion. They break down their thoughts from Saturday’s 40-14 win and why this team is showing clear signs of growth. Entering a two-game road trip to Tallahassee, has this team earned the benefit of the doubt moving forward? What should fans expect as a reeling Florida State team welcomes a red-hot Clemson squad? All these questions, and more, on this special episode of Orange Crush.

