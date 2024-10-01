|
Orange Crush Podcast: The Aftermath - Closing Stanford thoughts, FSU outlook
In this aftermath edition of the Orange Crush Podcast, Grayson Mann and David Hood put the final touches on the Stanford conclusion.
They break down their thoughts from Saturday’s 40-14 win and why this team is showing clear signs of growth. Entering a two-game road trip to Tallahassee, has this team earned the benefit of the doubt moving forward? What should fans expect as a reeling Florida State team welcomes a red-hot Clemson squad? All these questions, and more, on this special episode of Orange Crush.
Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!
