Orange Crush Podcast: The Aftermath - Clemson's second-half surge powers past Virginia Tech

The Tiger offense quickly found life support to avoid another devastating loss.

In this aftermath edition of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann break down Clemson’s win over Virginia Tech.

They discuss Sammy Brown’s performance in his first start and how he led the charge for a new-look defense.

How can Cade Klubnik take the magic from his second-half performance and turn it into a needed consistency down the stretch?

What did freshman Ashton Hampton and Elyjah Thurmon do to give the Tigers enough on both sides of the ball?

All of this and more on this edition of the Aftermath.

