Antonio Williams' 57 yard TD gave Clemson enough firepower to outlast FSU
Orange Crush Podcast: The Aftermath - Clemson does just enough to get by FSU
by - Correspondent - 2024 Oct 6 10:00

Clemson made it four in a row in Tallahassee, but it wasn’t all pretty.

In a weekend filled with upsets everywhere you look, the Tigers' point victory may be looked at with relief.

In this edition of The Orange Crush Aftermath, David Hood and Grayson Mann break down Clemson’s win over FSU.

They detail Cade Klubnik beginning to shed another narrative, putting together a complementary performance on the road.

Given the weekend results beyond the Tigers, how should Clemson fans judge this win? 

All of this and more on a special edition of your TigerNet exclusive podcast.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

