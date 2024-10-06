Orange Crush Podcast: The Aftermath - Clemson does just enough to get by FSU

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Clemson made it four in a row in Tallahassee, but it wasn’t all pretty. In a weekend filled with upsets everywhere you look, the Tigers' point victory may be looked at with relief. In this edition of The Orange Crush Aftermath, David Hood and Grayson Mann break down Clemson’s win over FSU. They detail Cade Klubnik beginning to shed another narrative, putting together a complementary performance on the road. Given the weekend results beyond the Tigers, how should Clemson fans judge this win? All of this and more on a special edition of your TigerNet exclusive podcast.

