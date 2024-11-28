Orange Crush Podcast: Palmetto Bowl Preview with Eric Mac Lain

The Gamecocks very well stand in the way of a trip to the College Football Playoff, and there’s plenty to break down.

ACC Network Analyst Eric Mac Lain joins the Orange Crush Podcast to break down this matchup and much more.

Mac Lain gives his thoughts on how Clemson got to this point, judging the season as a whole.

What has Cade Klubnik done in his eyes as he’s grown as a quarterback?

Where have the Gamecocks improved?

All of this and Mac Lain’s prediction for Saturday are right here on this can’t-miss podcast.

