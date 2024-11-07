CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson will face Virginia Tech in Blacksburg for the first time since 2020.

Orange Crush Podcast: Five keys to a Clemson victory over Virginia Tech
2024 Nov 7

Clemson travels to Blacksburg with one goal in mind - redemption.

The Tigers’ two-game road trip starts with the Virginia Tech Hokies, with plenty of questions on the board for Clemson to answer.

How will Wes Goodwin’s defense fare against another potent rushing attack?

What can the Tigers do to get the offense back on track?

How should we judge the rest of the season moving forward?

These questions and more are answered in this edition of the Orange Crush Podcast.

