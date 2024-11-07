Orange Crush Podcast: Five keys to a Clemson victory over Virginia Tech

The Tigers’ two-game road trip starts with the Virginia Tech Hokies, with plenty of questions on the board for Clemson to answer.

How will Wes Goodwin’s defense fare against another potent rushing attack?

What can the Tigers do to get the offense back on track?

How should we judge the rest of the season moving forward?

These questions and more are answered in this edition of the Orange Crush Podcast.

