Orange Crush Podcast: Game preview with Wake Forest insider

Orange Crush Podcast: Dave Goren previews Wake Forest, details Dabo Swinney/Dave Clawson dynamic

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Dave Goren joins David Hood and Grayson Mann on the Orange Crush Podcast to preview the Tigers’ trip to Winston-Salem. Goren is the executive director of the National Sports Media Association and has roles within the ACC. He is also the sideline reporter for Wake Forest, giving Demon Deacons fans an added perspective on gameday. What challenges have Dave Clawson’s group faced up to this point? What has Clawson said about the growth of the Clemson offense? What does Wake Forest need to do to secure the upset? All of these questions and more are on this can’t-miss episode of the Orange Crush Podcast! Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

