Orange Crush Podcast: Closing thoughts on Wake Forest + Is Clemson's schedule a concern?

They talk about the elite level of play that Cade Klubnik has ascended to and why he may have another gear to go for.

After putting the final touches on Wake, Hood and Mann addressed a concern about Clemson’s schedule.

Are the Tigers in trouble if they drop another game? Is it the ACC Championship title or bust for a playoff berth?

These questions are answered as well as a quick preview of Virginia.

