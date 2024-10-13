CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Troy Stellato scored his second career TD.
Orange Crush Podcast: Closing thoughts on Wake Forest + Is Clemson's schedule a concern?
by - Correspondent - 2024 Oct 13 15:15

In this aftermath edition of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann break down Clemson’s blowout victory over Wake Forest.

They talk about the elite level of play that Cade Klubnik has ascended to and why he may have another gear to go for.

After putting the final touches on Wake, Hood and Mann addressed a concern about Clemson’s schedule.

Are the Tigers in trouble if they drop another game? Is it the ACC Championship title or bust for a playoff berth?

These questions are answered as well as a quick preview of Virginia.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

Clemson's ranking in the updated AP Top 10
Clemson jumps into Coaches Poll Top 10
ESPN's updated Clemson Playoff ranking, matchup projection
