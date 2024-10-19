Orange Crush Podcast: Clemson blows out Virginia + defensive concerns looming?

In this aftermath edition of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann dive into Clemson’s 48-31 win over Tony Elliott and Virginia.

What concerns should Clemson fans have heading into the open date?

What will November look like for this team?

Can this offense take another step heading into the final stretch?

All of this and more on this edition of the Orange Crush Podcast!

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!