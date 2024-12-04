Orange Crush Podcast: Breaking down Clemson's CFP paths with Gary Stokan

Clemson finds itself in its clearest CFP scenario, with SMU standing in the way of a postseason berth.

If the Tigers are to pull it off in Charlotte, where will they land within the bracket?

Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan joins the Orange Crush Podcast to break down the possibilities, as well as who else may arrive in Atlanta for a CFP Quarterfinal.

Ahead of the ACC Championship, this information is can't miss as the CFP selection show is days away.

