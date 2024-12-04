CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson can play in Atlanta up to three times this season.
Orange Crush Podcast: Breaking down Clemson's CFP paths with Gary Stokan
by - Correspondent - 2024 Dec 4 17:15

On Saturday, it is a win, and you're in.

Clemson finds itself in its clearest CFP scenario, with SMU standing in the way of a postseason berth.

If the Tigers are to pull it off in Charlotte, where will they land within the bracket?

Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan joins the Orange Crush Podcast to break down the possibilities, as well as who else may arrive in Atlanta for a CFP Quarterfinal.

Ahead of the ACC Championship, this information is can't miss as the CFP selection show is days away.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

