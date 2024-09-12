BREAKING

Orange Crush: ACC Network analyst discusses Cade Klubnik, and Dabo's called shot
by - Senior Writer - 2024 Sep 12 13:30

Tom Luginbill, a college football analyst for the ACC Network, ESPN, and ABC, joins Orange Crush for this week's podcast. We discuss Clemson's win over Appalachian St. and the Tigers' path forward.

Luginbill was on the call for the win over the Mountaineers. He examines quarterback Cade Klubnik's performance and discusses the Clemson offense in general. He also tells us that in a conversation with head coach Dabo Swinney last Friday, Swinney said he thought Clemson's offense was due for a breakout performance.

In 2024, Luginbill was named as the lead analyst for ACC Network Primetime football games alongside play-by-play voice Wes Durham and reporter Dana Boyle.

As a player, Luginbill set the all-time national junior college record for passing while playing for Palomar Junior College in San Diego in 1992 and ’93 when Palomar won the JUCO National Championship with an 11-0 record. He became one of the most highly recruited junior college players in the nation before transferring to Georgia Tech. After one season as the starter for the Yellow Jackets and the firing of Georgia Tech coach Bill Lewis, Luginbill transferred to Division I-AA Eastern Kentucky.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

