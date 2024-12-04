Notes on 2025 Clemson signing class

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. — Upon the opening of the NCAA early signing period, 15 high school players signed on Wednesday to play football at Clemson. The early signing period will conclude on Friday, Dec. 6 in advance of National Signing Day on Feb. 5, 2025. Included below are notes on Clemson’s high school class as well as bios on the program’s latest additions. HIGHLY RANKED ADDITIONS - Clemson’s class includes four members of the Rivals250: RB Gideon Davidson, LB Logan Anderson, DT Amare Adams and OL Brayden Jacobs. - Four members of the class were listed among On3’s Top 300: RB Gideon Davidson, DT Amare Adams, ATH Marquise Henderson and DE Ari Watford. - The group features four selections to the 247Sports Top247: DT Amare Adams, RB Gideon Davidson, DE Ari Watford and ATH Marquise Henderson. - The class includes four selections to the ESPN300: DT Amare Adams, RB Gideon Davidson, DE Ari Watford and ATH Marquise Henderson. - To date, every signing class in Dabo Swinney’s head coaching tenure except for its 2023 and 2024 classes have won at least one ACC Championship. Both of those classes can earn their first ACC title with a win against SMU in this Saturday’s ACC Championship Game. BRING A FRIEND - With the additions of high school teammates Gideon Davidson and Easton Ware out of Liberty Christian Academy in Virginia, Clemson has signed at least one pair of high school teammates in six out of its last eight classes. - 2025: Liberty Christian (Va.) Academy (RB Gideon Davidson and OL Easton Ware) - 2024: Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) HS (Darien Mayo and C.J. Kubah-Taylor) - 2023: N/A - 2022: Greenville (S.C.) HS (Collin Sadler and Josh Sapp) - 2021: Westlake (Ga.) HS (Dacari Collins and Nate Wiggins) - 2020: N/A - 2019: Archer (Ga.) HS (Andrew Booth Jr. and Jalyn Phillips) - 2018: South Pointe (S.C.) HS (Derion Kendrick and B.T. Potter); IMG (Fla.) Academy (Mike Jones Jr. and Xavier Thomas) NFL BLOODLINES - OL Brayden Jacobs is the son of two-time Super Bowl champion RB Brandon Jacobs. - TE Logan Brooking is the son of 15-year NFL linebacker Keith Brooking. - The elder Brooking spent 11 years with the Atlanta Falcons, where he was teammates with Jamal Anderson (father of current Clemson LB Jamal Anderson), OL Michael Thompson (father of current Clemson DT Champ Thompson) and TE Marcus Pollard (uncle of current Clemson DL Caden Story). VA TO CU - Clemson signed four players from the state of Virginia: RB Gideon Davidson, WR Juju Preston, OL Easton Ware and DE Ari Watford. - Clemson’s four signees from Virginia mark the Tigers’ most in a single class since 1976 (four). - This year marks the first time in records back to 1972 that Virginia has led a Clemson recruiting class in signees. - Clemson has now signed at least one player from Virginia in six out of its last seven classes. - With the addition of Preston out of Alexandria, Va., Clemson has now signed at least one player from the greater Washington, D.C. area (including adjacent Maryland and Virginia counties) in six out of its last seven classes. OH, HI, OHIO - Clemson’s signing of OL Tucker Kattus marks Clemson’s fourth signing from Ohio since 2017, all of which have come along Clemson’s offensive line. - Kattus becomes Clemson’s first Ohio signee since Blake Miller in 2022. Miller has since started every game Clemson has played since he arrived on campus. - Kattus is a product of St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, the same high school program that produced 2017 signee Matt Bockhorst. Bockhorst was a team captain who played 47 games with 20 starts for Clemson from 2017-21, helping the program to four ACC championships, four College Football Playoff berths, two National Championship Game appearances and one national title. START SPREADING THE NEWS - Clemson’s signing of OL Rowan Byrne out of Iona Prep School and Bronxville, N.Y. represents Clemson’s first signing from New York since 2017 (OL Noah DeHond). - Byrne is Clemson’s fifth signee from New York in Dabo Swinney’s head coaching tenure. FLORIDA-GEORGIA (ON THE DOTTED) LINE - Clemson added two players from the state of Florida: QB Chris Denson and OL Gavin Blanchard. - Clemson has signed 28 players from Florida in the last seven years. Clemson has now signed multiple players from Florida in seven straight classes for the first time on record back to 1972. - Clemson added three players from the state of Georgia: TE Logan Brooking, OL Brayden Jacobs and DT Makhi Williams-Lee. - Clemson’s 32 signees from Georgia since 2020 are its most from any state this decade. CONNECTIONS - DE Ari Watford attended Maury High School in Norfolk, Va., which produced former Clemson CB Sheridan Jones. - OL Brayden Jacobs attended Georgia’s Milton High School, which produced current Clemson S Rob Billings. - QB Chris Denson is a native of Plant City, Fla., the hometown of current Clemson DE Cade Denhoff. GEOGRAPHIC BREAKDOWN - Members of Clemson’s signing class completed their prep careers across seven states: Virginia (four), Georgia (three), South Carolina (three), Florida (two), Alabama (one), Ohio (one) and New York (one). - This year’s class marks only the third time since 2015 that Clemson has signed players exclusively from states from which Dabo Swinney had previously signed at least one player. Other than drawing only from existing pipelines in the classes of 2021, 2023 and 2025, Swinney added at least one new state in eight cycles from 2015-25: Illinois in 2024; Utah in 2022; Kentucky in 2020; California, Michigan and Pennsylvania in 2019; Missouri in 2018; Indiana and Louisiana in 2017; Colorado, Kansas and Texas in 2016; and Massachusetts in 2015. - Since 1972, Clemson has signed student-athletes to football scholarships from 36 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. POSITION BREAKDOWN QB: 1; RB: 1; WR: 1; TE: 1; OL: 5; DE: 1; DT: 2; LB: 1; S: 1; ATH: 1

SIGNEE BIOS

Amare Adams, DT

South Florence HS

Jefferson, S.C.

In High School: Consensus national top 100 player ranked as the 23rd-best player in the nation by 247Sports, the highest 247 ranking of any signee in this class … earned five-star billing from 247Sports, which also listed him as the fourth-best defensive tackle in the country and the top player in South Carolina … named as a four-star recruit by three other major outlets … ranked by ESPN as the 58th-best player in the nation, fourth-best defensive tackle in the country and top player in South Carolina … ranked by On3 as the No. 70 player in the nation, the sixth-best defensive tackle and top player in South Carolina … listed by Rivals as the No. 111 overall player in the country, the sixth-best defensive tackle and top player in South Carolina … named to the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio … as of the Early Signing Day, had collected 250 career tackles, 40 tackles for loss and 14 sacks … named to the South Carolina team for the 2024 Shrine Bowl … recorded 66 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and nine quarterback pressures in his senior season at South Florence HS prior to Early Signing Day … had a season-high 10 tackles against Crestwood and nine vs. Hartsville … helped his team to 10-3 record and No. 14 ranking in the state prior to the state semifinals after Early Signing Day … also played basketball, in which he averaged 10 points and seven rebounds per game in 2023-24 … also ran track … committed to Clemson on Dec. 3, 2023 … coached by Drew Marlowe at South Florence.

Personal: Born Oct. 18, 2006 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025 … named pronounced “uh-MARR-ee”

***

Logan Anderson, LB

Fyffe HS

Fyffe, Ala.

In High School: Ranked as the No. 68 overall player in the nation by Rivals, which also listed the four-star recruit as the fifth-best linebacker and fifth-best player in Alabama … ranked as the 19th-best player in Alabama by both 247Sports and On3 and among the nation’s top 50 linebackers by both organizations … ranked by ESPN as the 41st-best linebacker in the nation and 25th-best prospect from Alabama … had an outstanding career as a running back at Fyffe, recording 631 career carries for 7,021 yards and 110 touchdowns … also scored 21 two-point conversions … contributed five kickoff returns for touchdowns … recorded 105 career tackles on defense with 10 sacks … posted more than 1,800 yards as a sophomore in 2022 … as a junior in 2023, accrued 265 carries for 2,864 yards and 45 touchdowns … prior to his senior season being cut short by injury in early November, he recorded 91 carries for 1,275 yards and 19 touchdowns … collected 20 tackles and four tackles for loss on defense … scored a remarkable eight touchdowns — seven rushing and one via kickoff return — in a 2023 playoff win against Locust Fork … selected as a first-team all-state running back in 2022 and 2023 … led Fyffe to consecutive 2A state championships in 2022 and 2023 … posted a record 256 yards rushing on 34 carries and scored four touchdowns en route to being named MVP of the 2023 state championship game … played for Paul Benefield at Fyffe … committed to Clemson on July 26, 2024.

Personal: Born Nov. 7, 2005 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025.

***

Gavin Blanchard, OL

Wiregrass Ranch HS

Tampa, Fla.

In High School: Ranked by ESPN as a four-star recruit and as the nation’s No. 3 center ranked by Rivals as the ninth-best center in the nation … led team to an 11-2 record in 2024 … graded 88 percent for the season with 30 pancake blocks according to his coaching staff … credited with seven pancakes in 2024 season opener against Zephyrhills … first-team selection by the Florida Athletic Coaches Association … first-team All-Sunshine Athletic Conference … played his junior year at Tampa’s Jesuit High School and helped his team to the regional finals … was a freshman on Jesuit’s 2021 6A state title team that also included future Tigers Wade Woodaz and Drew Woodaz … originally committed to UCF in June 2024 before committing to Clemson on Nov. 1, 2024 … finished his prep career playing for Mark Kantor at Wiregrass Ranch.

Personal: Born Jan. 2, 2007 in Greenville, S.C. … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025.

***

Logan Brooking, TE

Savannah (Ga.) Christian Prep

Bluffton, S.C.

In High School: Rated by ESPN as a four-star prospect and as the 14th-best tight end in the nation … credited as the nation’s 28th-best tight end by 247Sports, 33rd-best tight end by On3 and 37th-best tight end by Rivals … two-way player throughout his four years on the varsity football team … played 47 games in his prep career, collecting 84 catches for 1,206 yards and six touchdowns … posted a career-high 38 catches for 544 yards and three scores as a junior … added 21 catches for 289 and two scores in 2024 … averaged 14 yards per catch over his career … collected 189 career tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks on defense … posted 12 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 66 total tackles for an 11-2 team as a sophomore in 2022 … named All-Greater Savannah as a sophomore … helped Savannah Christian’s 2022 squad to the quarterfinals of 3A playoffs … in 2024, added 36 tackles (six for loss) with 2.5 sacks while leading Savannah Christian to a 12-3 record … committed to Clemson on Nov. 3, 2023 … coached by Baker Woodward at Savannah Christian.

Personal: Born July 16, 2007 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025 … son of former 15-year NFL linebacker Keith Brooking; Keith was a five-time Pro Bowl selection who was 12th pick of the 1998 NFL Draft and remains the all-time leading tackler for both Georgia Tech and the Atlanta Falcons … At various points of his NFL tenure, Keith was teammates with Jamal Anderson (father of current Clemson LB Jamal Anderson), OL Michael Thompson (father of current Clemson DT Champ Thompson) and TE Marcus Pollard (uncle of current Clemson DL Caden Story).

***

Rowan Byrne, OL

Iona Prep

Bronxville, N.Y.

In High School: Ranked as the top player in the state of New York by Rivals, which also ranked him as a four-star prospect and as the 17th-best guard in the country … ranked as the No. 1 player in New York by Prep Redzone … ranked by 247Sports as the fifth-best player in New York and the 59th-best player at his position … ranked by ESPN as the 10th-best player in New York and the 50th-best at his position … ranked by On3 as the 10th-best player in New York … was Clemson’s first signee from the state of New York since 2017 (Noah DeHond) … was a two-time all-league, all-county and all-state selection at Iona Prep … CHSFL Lineman of the Year finalist … led Iona Prep to the 2024 New York Catholic state title … committed to Clemson on June 6, 2024 … coached by Joe Spagnolo at Iona Prep.

Personal: Born Oct. 4, 2006 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025 … name pronounced “ROH-inn BURN.”

***

Gideon Davidson, RB

Liberty Christian Academy

Lynchburg, Va.

In High School: Was MaxPreps’ 2023 National Junior of the Year, an award won previously by Trevor Lawrence in 2016 … consensus national top 65 player and unanimous four-star prospect regarded as one of the top running backs in the nation … ranked by ESPN as the No. 62 overall player in the nation … ESPN also ranked him as the nation’s third-best running back and as the top player in Virginia … ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 64 overall player, the No. 2 running back and the top overall player in Virginia … ranked by On3 as the No. 65 player in the nation, as its second-best running back and as the second-best player in Virginia … ranked No. 107 overall player by 247Sports and as its third-best running back and third-best player in Virginia … helped Liberty Christian to an undefeated season as of Early Signing Day … signed with Clemson with his senior season still underway having accrued 7,438 rushing yards on 701 career carries, a 10.53-yard average, with 118 rushing touchdowns … also credited with 606 receiving yards and eight scores on 43 career catches, giving him 8,044 yards from scrimmage … scored three career kickoff return touchdowns and one punt return touchdown for 132 total touchdowns … reached 2,000 rushing yards in 2024 for the second straight season … named all-district and all-region all four years of his prep career and was selected as all-state as a sophomore and junior (with senior season teams still pending) … credited prior to Early Signing Day with 2,054 rushing yards on 223 attempts for a 9.2-yard average in 2024 with 34 rushing touchdowns … has also contributed 95 tackles and two interceptions on defense … his standout games in 2024 included rushing for 289 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries vs. Salem, posting 227 rushing yards vs. Heritage, collecting 245 rushing yards and five touchdowns plus a career-high 18 tackles vs. Jefferson Forest, and registering a standout all-purpose game against Amherst County when he had 179 rushing yards, 38 receiving yards, 132 kickoff return yards and a 76-yard interception return for a touchdown for 425 all-purpose yards … had 2,795 yards on 217 carries for an average of 12.9 yards per carry as a junior in 2023, finishing as the runner-up for Gatorade Player of the Year in Virginia … averaged 194 yards per game with 12 games of 100-plus rushing yards and seven of 200-plus rushing yards (including a long run of 90 yards) that year … scored 43 rushing touchdowns and added two receiving for 45 total in 2023 … ranked 21st in the nation in rushing yards and 17th in points scored in 2023 … helped Liberty Christian win the Class 3 VHSL State Championship in 2023, as they never trailed the entire season … recorded 266 rushing yards and three scores on 22 carries and added two interceptions and seven tackles on defense in the state championship game vs. Lafayette …recorded 16 carries for career-high 359 rushing yards and six touchdowns vs. Turner Ashby … added 273 yards and six touchdowns on 12 carries vs. Amherst County … added 58 tackles and three interceptions on defense in 2023 … first-team all-state on both sides of the ball in 2023 … posted 1,392 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on 149 attempts as a sophomore in 2022 … rushed for 1,197 yards and 18 touchdowns as a freshman … coached at Liberty Christian by Frank Rocco … committed to Clemson on June 14, 2023.

Personal: Born May 16, 2006 in Ghana … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025 … high school teammate of Clemson signee Easton Ware, marking the sixth time in an eight-year span that Clemson signed at least one pair of high school teammates in a recruiting class.

***

Chris Denson, QB

Plant City HS

Plant City, Fla.

In High School: Completed 63.6 percent of his career passes for 4,813 yards and 55 touchdowns with just 13 interceptions … added 1,940 career rushing yards on 207 carries, a 9.4-yard average … collected 16 rushing touchdowns with eight 100-yard rushing games over his career … two-year starter for Plant City … led Plant to a 9-3 record as a senior in 2024 and completed 142-of-217 passes for 2,334 yards … threw 28 touchdown passes and just three interceptions … gained 1,159 rushing yards on 113 carries, a 10.3-yard average … added 12 rushing touchdowns and five 100-yard rushing games … posted 309 passing yards and more than 100 rushing yards vs. Spoto … rushed 12 times for 136 rushing yards vs. Steinbrenner … completed 19-of-22 passes for 301 yards vs. Alonso … saved the best game of his prep career for last, when he totaled 235 rushing yards on 18 carries and threw for 202 yards on 11-of-19 passes against West Orange … completed 135-of-209 passes for 2,147 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior in 2023 … added 82 carries for 688 rushing yards (8.4 yards per rush) that season … contributed three rushing touchdowns and three 100-yard rushing games … completed 15-of-24 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns vs. Hillsborough … completed 16-of-21 passes for 301 yards and four scores vs. Alonso … ranked among the top 30 dual-threat quarterbacks by ESPN (No. 24) and On3 (28) … committed to Clemson on Nov. 26, 2024 … played for head coach Terrence Hicks at Plant City.

Personal: Born April 3, 2007 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025 … hails from the same hometown as current Clemson defensive end Cade Denhoff.

***

Marquise Henderson, ATH

Belton-Honea Path HS

Belton, S.C.

In High School: Record-setting running back at nearby Belton-Honea Path High School, who enters Early Signing Day having led his team to the 2024 state semifinals … enters Early Signing Day just shy of 8,000 all-purpose yards over 47 career games … averaged an incredible 11 yards per rush on 577 career carries for 6,369 yards prior to Early Signing Day … unanimous four-star prospect … ranked by On3 as the nation’s No. 164 overall player as well as the ninth-best player at his position and third-best player in South Carolina … ranked by 247Sports as the 211th-best overall player in the nation, 12th-best at his position and fourth-best in South Carolina … ranked by ESPN as the nation’s No. 211 overall player, 13th-best at his position and fifth-best in South Carolina … ranked by Rivals as the seventh-best all-purpose back nationally and ninth-best player in South Carolina … named to the South Carolina team for the 2024 Shrine Bowl … four-year starter who was named all-state as a junior in 2023 with all-state teams for 2024 still pending … as a freshman in 2021, posted 94 carries for 892 yards with seven touchdowns, finishing the season with 197 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in the season finale … recorded 1,230 yards on 117 carries in 2022 with 16 touchdowns and nine 100-yard rushing games … also added 17 catches for 297 yards and four scores … posted 17 carries for 204 yards against Westside that year … finished fourth in the state in total rushing yards as a junior in 2023 with 2,336 yards on 207 carries, an average of 11.3 yards per carry … had five 200-yard rushing games including a career-high 301 rushing yards with five touchdowns on 14 carries vs. Woodruff … recorded 30 carries for 221 yards and three scores vs. Daniel in the Upper State Final … entered Early Signing Day credited with 148 carries for 1,775 yards and 23 touchdowns so far in his senior season in 2024, including nine 100-yard rushing games in 2024 to give him 34 such games in his 47-game career to date … rushed 16 times for 236 yards vs. Chapman … collected 196 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries vs. Laurens … posted 32 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown vs. Powdersville in state quarterfinal and also had an interception return for a touchdown in the contest … committed to Clemson on Dec. 11, 2023 … played for Russell Blackston at Belton-Honea Path.

Personal: Born July 17, 2006 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025 … first name pronounced “MARK-wehz.”

***

Brayden Jacobs, OL

Milton HS

Milton, Ga.

In High School: Unanimous four-star prospect … ranked as the No. 51 player in the nation by 247Sports, which also listed him as eighth-best player in Georgia and eighth-best offensive tackle in the country … ranked No. 125 overall by Rivals, as well as the 16th-best at his position and 15th-best player in Georgia … ranked among the nation’s top 45 offensive tackles by both ESPN (35) and On3 (43) … entered Early Signing day having helped his team to a 13-0 record and 5A state semifinal berth so far in his senior season in 2024 … led his team to a 13-2 mark as a junior in 2023 … played for Ben Reaves Jr. at Milton … committed to Clemson on Jan. 28, 2024.

Personal: Born Feb. 27, 2007 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025 … product of the same high school as current Clemson safety Rob Billings … his father, Brandon, played at Auburn and Southern Illinois before a nine-year NFL career in which he amassed more than 9,000 rushing yards … Brandon spent the majority of his career with the New York Giants, where he was a two-time Super Bowl champion and is the Giants all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns.

***

Tucker Kattus, OL

St. Xavier HS

Cincinnati, Ohio

In High School: Three-year starter at left tackle for Cincinnati’s St. Xavier High School … ranked as the No. 44 overall player in Ohio and as the nation’s No. 84 offensive lineman by 247Sports … ranked 76th at his position and 49th in Ohio by On3 … listed as the No. 52 overall player in Ohio and No. 102 player at his position by ESPN … senior co-captain in 2024 when he helped St. Xavier to a 10-4 record and a berth in the state quarterfinals … helped St. Xavier to the second round of the playoffs as a sophomore and junior as well … was a first-team all-league selection and named the conference’s offensive lineman of the year as both a junior and senior … first-team all-state honoree in 2024 … played for Steve Specht at St. Xavier.

Personal: Born April 23, 2006 … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2025 … joined offensive linemen Matt Bockhorst (2017), Jackson Carman (2018) and Blake Miller (2021) to become Clemson’s fourth Ohio signee — all from the offensive line — in the span of eight recruiting cycles … played at the same high school as Bockhorst … has two brothers, Josh and Justin, who are currently tight ends at Kentucky … his father, Eric, played tight end at Michigan from 1982-85, leading the Big Ten in 1985 with eight touchdown catches … Eric played seven years in the NFL, including six with the Bengals, and recorded 66 career receptions … last name pronounced “CAT-uss.”

***

Jakarrion Kenan, S

Marlboro County HS

Bennettsville, S.C.

In High School: Ranked as a four-star prospect by On3, which listed him as the nation’s 28th-best safety and the ninth-best player in the state of South Carolina … rated by 247Sports as the 47th-best safety and 14th-best player in South Carolina … listed by Rivals as the No. 58 safety in the nation and the 18th-best player in the state … ranked as the 22nd-best player in South Carolina by ESPN … spent his final season at Marlboro County after playing previously at Clinton High School in North Carolina … made contributions in all three phases in helping Clinton to a 15-1 record and a berth in the NCHSAA 2A state title game in 2023 … credited with 22 catches for 538 yards and eight touchdowns offensively, and contributed four interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on defense … blocked both a punt and an extra point in a state semifinal win … also ran track, qualifying for state in the 110-meter hurdles as a junior … initially committed to Rutgers but committed to Clemson on the first day of the early signing period, Dec. 4, 2024 … played for coach Cory Johnson at both Clinton and Marlboro County.

Personal: Born May 9, 2007 … name pronounced “juh-CAR-ee-ahn KEY-ninn.”

***

Juju Preston, WR

Hayfield Secondary

Alexandria, Va.

In High School: Credited with 185 receptions for 3,700 yards and 67 touchdowns during his prep career … all-time receiving touchdown leader in Virginia state history … ranked as the 13th-best player in Virginia and 59th-best receiver nationally by On3 … ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 76 receiver and the 14th-best player in Virginia … ranked 93rd among receivers by Rivals … transferred to Hayfield Secondary School for his senior season in 2024 … helped Freedom HS to the Class 6 VHSL State Championships in 2022 and 2023, going 28-0 over those two seasons … also played in the secondary over his four-year high school career … exited Freedom as its all-time receiving leader after only three years … played in five games for Hayfield in 2024, posting 27 catches for 501 yards and eight touchdowns as the team reached the region semifinals … first-team all-state selection as a junior in 2023 when he caught 60 passes for 1,309 yards and 24 touchdowns … credited with 48 catches for 921 yards and 21 touchdown catches as a sophomore in 2022 … also played varsity basketball at Freedom for two years … committed to Clemson on Dec. 3, 2023 … played for Darryl Overton at both Freedom and Hayfield.

Personal: Born June 15, 2007 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025.

***

Easton Ware, OL

Liberty Christian Academy

Lynchburg, Va.

In High School: Four-star recruit and consensus top 10 player in state of Virginia … propelled running back and fellow Clemson signee Gideon Davidson to a prolific prep career, blocking for the All-American running back who rushed for more than 4,400 yards over their final two years … ranked by ESPN as the eighth-best player in Virginia as well as the 36th-best at his position in the country … rated as the 25th-best player at his position and ninth-best player in Virginia by 247Sports … ranked by Rivals as the No. 10 player in Virginia and the 37th-best prospect at his position … four-year starter who played both tight end and along the offensive line … helped team to a state championship berth against Phoebus as a freshman … named all-district, all-region and all-state as both a sophomore and junior, and recognition for 2024 is still pending as of Early Signing Day … posted 49 tackles on defense as a sophomore in 2022 … named second-team Junior All-American as a junior … led offensive line to state championship win over Lafayette … helped Liberty Christian to a school-record 4,191 rushing yards in 2023 … had 39 tackles on defense in 2023 … added 80 tackles so far in 2024 prior to Early Signing day … 2024 District Lineman of the Year honoree … played for Frank Rocco at Liberty Christian.

Personal: Born Sept. 6, 2006 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025 … his signing alongside high school teammate Gideon Davidson marked the sixth time in an eight-year span that Clemson signed at least one pair of high school teammates in a recruiting class.

***

Ari Watford, DE

Maury HS

Norfolk, Va.

In High School: Finalist for Gatorade Player of the Year in Virginia … unanimous four-star recruit … ranked as the nation’s No. 112 overall player by ESPN, which also ranked him as the nation’s 15th-best defensive end and the fourth-best player in Virginia … ranked No. 204 overall by On3, as well as the 23rd-best defensive end and fourth-best player in Virginia … listed by 247Sports as the 22nd-best defensive end and sixth-best player in Virginia … ranked as the 16th-best defensive end in the nation by Rivals, which also ranked him as the fourth-best player in Virginia … four-time unanimous all-district selection … three-time unanimous all-region honoree … unanimous all-state in 2022 and 2023 with selections for 2024 still pending … enters Early Signing Day with his top-ranked team undefeated and still alive in the Class 5 playoffs … entering December, was credited with 52 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries … also contributed at tight end with one touchdown reception … transferred from Salem to Maury prior to his junior season … helped Maury to a 15-0 record and a Class 5A state title in 2023 … credited that season with 69 tackles, seven sacks, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles … was a second-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American and a 5A all-state honoree in 2022 when he collected 12 sacks for Salem … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … committed to Clemson on Jan. 24, 2024 … played for Dyrri McCain at Maury.

Personal: Born April 1, 2007 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025 … one of four signees in Clemson’s 2025 recruiting class from the state of Virginia, the Tigers’ largest contingent from that state since 1976 (four).

***

Makhi Williams-Lee, DT

Lakeside HS

Atlanta, Ga.

In High School: Ranked by ESPN as a four-star prospect and the nation’s 28th-best defensive tackle and the 50th-best overall player in Georgia … one of the most productive defensive tackles in Georgia who finished his career with 230 tackles, 61 tackles for loss and 26 sacks in 38 career games … had at least one tackle for loss in 18 of his final 20 games … also added 15 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries … named 2024 DeKalb County Defensive Player of the Year … finished his senior year with 66 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks … collected 16 tackles, including three sacks, vs. Macon County … posted four sacks against Chamblee … recorded at least one tackle for loss in nine of Lakeside’s 10 games in 2024 … was a 2023 and 2024 all-region honoree and was named Lakeside’s defensive MVP both years … recorded 77 tackles in 10 games in 2023, including a career-high 22 tackles for loss and 10 sacks … had four tackles for loss against both Northview and Clarkston … his four tackles for loss against Clarkston were all sacks … as a sophomore in 2022, registered 63 tackles in 10 games, including 13 tackles for loss and three sacks … helped team to an 8-2 record … recorded 24 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks as a freshman in 2021 … committed to Clemson on Oct. 2, 2024 … played for Morris Starr at Lakeside.

Personal: Born July 4, 2007 … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2025 … first name pronounced “MUH-kye.”