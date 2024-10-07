Two Tigers honored as ACC players of the week

Nolan Hauser, Marcus Tate honored as ACC players of the week

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that Clemson offensive lineman Marcus Tate (ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week) and placekicker Nolan Hauser (ACC Specialist of the Week) have collected ACC weekly honors for their performances in Clemson’s 29-13 victory at Florida State on Saturday. The honors in their respective categories represent the first in the careers of both Tate and Hauser. Their selections also represent Clemson's second and third ACC weekly honors of the season, and the Tigers have now garnered a total of 581 ACC weekly awards since 1968. On Saturday, Tate and his counterparts on Clemson's offensive line helped power the Tigers to 500 total yards, including 265 on the ground. Back in his home state, the Florida native helped clear the way for running back Phil Mafah's 25-carry, 154-yard rushing performance, including the fourth quarter as Clemson leaned on its veteran running game to seal the victory with 11 runs and no passes for 109 yards in the final frame. Tate's selection is Clemson's 21st ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor since 2018. He becomes the first Clemson offensive lineman to earn the honor since Will Putnam collected the award for performances against Notre Dame and North Carolina last season. Hauser accounted for 17 points in Clemson's 16-point victory against the Seminoles. His five field goals represented Clemson’s first five-field-goal performance since Chandler Catanzaro went 5-for-5 on field goal attempts against Boston College in 2011. It was the seventh five-field-goal performance by a kicker in Clemson history. Hauser joins Richard Jackson, Catanzaro, Spencer Benton, Ammon Lakip and Jonathan Weitz as the sixth Clemson placekicker to earn an ACC Specialist of the Week selection in Head Coach Dabo Swinney's tenure. Hauser is the 15th player in Swinney's tenure to earn the honor when expanded to include punters and return specialists, and he is the first to do so since Weitz's 3-for-3 performance on field goals in a win at South Carolina last November. Tate, Hauser and the Tigers will be on the road again next week when Clemson faces the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, Oct. 12. That game will kick off at noon ET on ESPN. Clemson will return to Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19 for another noon contest against the Virginia Cavaliers.