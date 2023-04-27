NFL draft: Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy selected in first round by Bengals

Myles Murphy heard his name called on night one of the NFL draft and he is headed to the AFC North. Murphy was selected with the 28th overall pick in the first round by the Cincinnati Bengals. Murphy gives Clemson its first Day 1 pick since 2021 when Trevor Lawrence became the school’s first No. 1 overall pick and Travis Etienne joined him in Jacksonville. The former 5-star and top 5 national recruit out of Powder Springs, Georgia, earned Freshman All-America honors from several outlets in 2020 and a fourth-team All-American selection from Phil Steele in 2021 in his three seasons as a Tiger. Murphy did see his Pro Football Focus grade drop from his freshman (85.2) to sophomore (79.1) to junior campaigns (79). Per those PFF numbers, he logged his best totals as a sophomore in sacks (9), hurries (33) and total pressures (42). Murphy also forced two fumbles. He was credited with 139 tackles (37.0 for loss), 17.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and six pass breakups in 1,543 snaps over 38 games (27 starts) as a Tiger. He joined Gaines Adams, Vic Beasley and Clelin Ferrell as the only Clemson players since 2000 to post multiple seasons with multiple forced fumbles and at least four sacks and Louisville’s Yasir Abdullah as the only two Power Five players to record at least 35 tackles for loss and at least six forced fumbles across the 2020-22 seasons. Murphy came in lauded as a first round draft projection with top-25 prospect rankings for ESPN analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay. He was the top defensive end available for both by the time of his selection. Dabo Swinney is up to 17 first round picks in his time as Clemson’s head coach, which ranks second only to Alabama’s Nick Saban among active coaches. Murphy was joined a pick later by Bryan Bresee in the first round for New Orleans. He secures a Day 1 pick for Clemson after the 2022 draft broke up a run from 2019-21 with at least one Clemson first-round pick (and eight of those previous nine years from 2021-back). It's the second time in four drafts and the third in five for multiple Clemson defenders to be selected in the first round. Murphy joins former Tigers DJ Reader, Tee Higgins and Jackson Carman with the Bengals. The consecutive selections of Murphy and Bresee gave Clemson back-to-back first-round picks in a single draft for the first time in program history. The duo became the third Clemson tandem to be drafted back-to-back in any round all-time, joining Chris Clemons and Michael Hamlin in 2009 and Marcus Gilchrist and Da'Quan Bowers in 2011. Clemson has produced at least one first-round pick in nine of the last 11 drafts. Clemson is one of only five schools with at least one first-round pick in at least nine of the last 11 drafts, alongside Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State. Murphy became the highest-selected Clemson player in Bengals history, surpassing Tee Higgins’ selection with the No. 33 overall pick in 2020. Spotrac estimates a slot value on his rookie contract of $12.6 million with a $6.2 million signing bonus. Clemson coaches on Murphy: HEAD COACH DABO SWINNEY: “On pure talent, I would probably name Myles with Gaines Adams as far as the combination of length, strength, athleticism, ability to bend, natural explosive power. He is really, really, really special. I think with another year he may have been the first pick in the draft. I think he has that type of talent. I mean, there’s not many people walking the planet that have first overall pick type of talent, but Myles Murphy does. The Bengals are getting him at a value because he’s still a developing player. He was at Clemson for three seasons — two-and-a-half years. He’s an incredibly smart kid, loves football. His dad played pro football. He’s been around it his whole life but his best football is still in front of him. I’m just really excited about seeing him take that next step. He’s just a rare talent. A great kid, very smart and a very cerebral player. Incredibly strong and can fly, you know? You just don’t see guys that can move like him and bend. He’s going to be a great one.“And the other thing about Myles a lot of people don’t really talk about is he’s durable. Rarely can I ever recall him missing a game or a practice for injury. He always practiced, he was always available, and I think that says a lot about who he is and how he takes care of his body.” DEFENSIVE ENDS COACH LEMANSKI HALL: “They are getting a guy who is relentless, powerful and loves the game. He is a physical player, smart. He’s great off-the-field. He’s a professional, and he’s going to come in every day with the mindset of getting better.” ESPN on fit "Murphy lands in an ideal spot with a team that rotates its defensive ends frequently. Murphy lands in an ideal spot with a team that rotates its defensive ends frequently. Entering a competitive rotation that already includes Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard and Joseph Ossai, he adds a different dynamic to the rotation. With 18.0 sacks over the past three seasons (second-most in the ACC), his ability to generate pressure comes naturally," said Jordan Reid.



The next stop in Myles Murphy’s journey is set.@BigMurphy_25 x @Bengals pic.twitter.com/MlRBXw2d8n — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 28, 2023 Clemson DE Myles Murphy is the first defensive lineman the Bengals have drafted in the first round since 2001. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2023 "The Bengals have a need for edge-rushing depth behind Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, and Murphy can fill that need from multiple gaps. You'd like to see a bit more of a finished picture, but Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is one of the best in the business." https://t.co/T1VXHDuhGM — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) April 28, 2023 Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee become the third Clemson tandem to be drafted back-to-back all-time, joining Chris Clemons and Michael Hamlin in 2009 and Marcus Gilchrist and Da'Quan Bowers in 2011. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 28, 2023 The moment @BigMurphy_25 heard his name called 🐅@Bengals x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/vGpKTGc3Bs — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 28, 2023 Another defensive weapon 😏



📺: #NFLDraft l NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/IcJA9ZeP6F — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 28, 2023 Zac Taylor speaks to the media after the first round of the Draft.



Draft Dey | @IEL_LLC https://t.co/IfEo6X8pMX — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 28, 2023

