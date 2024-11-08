National predictions for Clemson-Virginia Tech game

CBS Sports' panel only has three taking the Tigers to cover a 6.5-point spread, and up from one upset pick last week, three analysts pick Virginia Tech to pull the straight-up upset.

It's notable, however, that the lone CBS Sports writer who picked Louisville in an upset last week, Shehan Jeyarajah, is taking the Tigers in Blacksburg.

Elsewhere, all three predictors at Athlon and all six prognosticators at USA TODAY like Clemson to come out of Lane Stadium with a win.

As of Friday morning, the line is down to 5.5 points in Clemson's favor. The Tigers are 4-4 against the spread this season, while the Hokies are 5-4.

Clemson has won six in a row in the series since 2011, after Virginia Tech had won the previous five meetings from 1998-2007.

That six-game streak has three wins at Lane Stadium, including a 45-10 victory in the last meeting within the pandemic-affected 2020 season.

Clemson is No. 15 in the SP+ and Virginia Tech is No. 27, which yields 5-point projection there for the Tigers (63.9% win chance).