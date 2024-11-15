National analysts predict if Clemson can avoid upset at Pitt

TigerNet Staff

Kickoff is coming up for Clemson's ACC regular-season finale at Pittsburgh (noon Saturday/ESPN), where the Tigers are currently a 12-point favorite (52.5 over/under). Several national analysts have their picks in now. 247Sports' duo are split on whether the Tigers can cover a double-digit number: Hummer (Pitt +10) — Pittsburgh isn't playing well of late, but there's very little the Tigers have shown this season that screams 10-point road favorite against Pitt. The Panthers have a very good defense, 21st nationally in yards allowed per play, which puts them in position to slow what's been an excellent Tigers passing attack. I do question Pitt's passing attack of late – Eli Holstein has cleared just 133 yards passing in one of his last four games – but I think it's good enough to push a below-average defense by Clemson standards (53rd in yards allowed per play). Clemson wins but Pitt keeps it close. … Clemson 31, Pittsburgh 24. Crawford (Clemson -10) — Pitt can't be trusted, not after consecutive losses after starting unbeaten and being ranked inside the top 20. Clemson needs to keep winning to maintain its faint ACC Championship dream to apply pressure to Miami following the Hurricanes' loss at Georgia Tech. Cade Klubnik has another big game and the Tigers cover on the road. ... Clemson 31, Pitt 17. Over at CBS Sports, one of eight panelists are taking Pitt to pull off the upset (Dennis Dodd), but only two believe the Tigers can win by double-digits (Tom Fornelli and Chip Patterson). All six USA TODAY panelists pick Clemson to win the game. All three Athlon prognosticators take Clemson as well. After starting 7-0, the Panthers have dropped two in a row, previously falling at SMU (48-25) and at home to Virginia Saturday (24-19). Clemson seeks its first win at Pitt in its second try after a 27-17 loss in the teams' last meeting in 2021. Clemson trails in the series all-time, 3-2. Pitt starting QB Eli Holstein's status is in question after suffering a hit to the head that knocked him out of the second half of the loss to Virginia. Holstein ranks ninth in the ACC in QB rating (141.25) with 17 TDs-6 INTs and averages 7.6 yards per pass. Junior backup QB Nate Yarnell completed 4-of-12 passes for 44 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in his place against Virginia.

