LOOK: Former Tiger has football from last interception thrown by Tom Brady
The 'GOAT' of NFL quarterbacks has retired again from the NFL, likely for the final time.

Tom Brady announced on social media Wednesday that he is indeed retiring after his iconic career.

Former Tiger Jayron Kearse has a nice keepsake from Brady's final NFL game which is the football from an interception he caught from Brady in the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card playoff matchup.

"Good thing I held on to this one… Helluva career TB12, the GOAT," Kearse wrote on Twitter sharing the picture of the football.

