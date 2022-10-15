CLEMSON FOOTBALL

LOOK: 'Ella Strong' painted inside Doak Campbell Stadium

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 15, Sat 14:48

'Ella Strong' is a heartfelt slogan for the Clemson 2022 season.

Clemson defensive end Bryan Bresee's youngster sister Ella passed away a month ago from brain cancer and the team and community have rallied around the family during this extremely difficult time.

On Saturday afternoon, an 'Ella Strong' was painted on the bricks near the field of Doak Campbell Stadium.

No word yet on who painted it, but it is a classy gesture from one fanbase to another.

Last season, Clemson painted a memorial logo on the sideline for Bobby Bowden during the Clemson-FSU game.

It is great to see that the schools can uplift each other a little bit, put aside the rivalry for a few moments, and know there are more important things in the grand scheme of things.

Clemson vs. FSU will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

