LOOK: Duke to wear alternate helmets against Clemson
2023 Sep 2 09:39- -
It's almost time for Clemson to start up the season!
The Tigers will face off against a veteran Duke squad on Labor Day at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Clemson is currently a 13-point road favorite for the contest. Duke showed off the alternate helmet that they will wear in front of the national television audience via their social media account. Check it out below: yeah this is it 👀 pic.twitter.com/MbI6SAI6qz A classic combo with a twist 👀 pic.twitter.com/zyp9nFXxOp
yeah this is it 👀 pic.twitter.com/MbI6SAI6qz— Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 1, 2023
A classic combo with a twist 👀 pic.twitter.com/zyp9nFXxOp— Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 1, 2023
