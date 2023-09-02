LOOK: Duke to wear alternate helmets against Clemson

The Tigers will face off against a veteran Duke squad on Labor Day at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Clemson is currently a 13-point road favorite for the contest.

Duke showed off the alternate helmet that they will wear in front of the national television audience via their social media account.

Check it out below:

yeah this is it 👀 pic.twitter.com/MbI6SAI6qz — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 1, 2023