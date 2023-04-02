Lone Tiger remains in ESPN first round NFL draft grades

TigerNet Staff by

Myles Murphy continues to be the lone Tiger in ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller's first round grades ($). That doesn't mean another Clemson prospect won't go in the first 31 picks, but a first round grade has another degree to it. "NFL teams will not put first-round grades on 31-plus players," Miller said. "Why not? The sacred first-round grade is reserved for a player who would be a Day 1 pick in any recent draft year, and the number varies by team and scouting department. One NFC team told me it limits its board to just 15 first-round grades to make scouts be more critical before handing out a special grade. Round 1 grades are reserved for players who are truly worthy of the early pick, not just those who will end up being one." Miller has 20 in all on his list, with Murphy at No. 17: Myles Murphy, Clemson (No. 17) Comp: Bradley Chubb Murphy produced from Day 1 at Clemson, working into the rotation as a true freshman. He filled the stat sheet with 18 sacks and 31 tackles for loss over three seasons while developing rare speed and power. NFL teams are excited about the 6-foot-5, 268-pounder's pass-rush tools and upside, given his excellent burst and agility. He does not have a first round grade on a linebacker, but he says Trenton Simpson and Arkansas' Drew Sanders are "in contention" for a day one selection. The first day of the NFL draft is April 27 in Kansas City.