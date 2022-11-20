CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Kirk Herbstreit announces his top six CFB teams

by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, November 20, 2022, 10:00 AM

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit announced his top four college football teams on Sunday.

The number one team, in his opinion, was Georgia, followed by Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU.

The first two out of the College Playoff were LSU and USC.

This season's final stretch of games for Clemson fans should be exciting as their team is close to another playoff appearance.

The Tigers have an exciting rivalry matchup with South Carolina on Saturday (noon, ABC) and a talented North Carolina squad to face in the ACC Championship on Dec. 3 (8 pm, ABC) to impress the CFB playoff committee.

