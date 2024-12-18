It's official: Clemson signs portal WR Tristan Smith

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. — Head Coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson Football announced today that Clemson has signed wide receiver Tristan Smith. Smith (6-5, 205) joins Clemson after playing the 2024 season at Southeast Missouri State, helping the Redhawks to a first-place finish in the Big South-OVC Football Association and a berth in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The 2024 all-conference honoree played in SEMO’s final 11 games of the season, catching 76 passes for 934 yards and six touchdown receptions in addition to rushing for one touchdown. Both his 76 receptions and his 84.9 receiving yards per game ranked among the top 20 in the FCS. He posted three 100-yard receiving games including posting career highs in receptions (10) and receiving yards (139) and scoring a touchdown against 12th-seeded Illinois State in the first round of the FCS playoffs. Prior to his time at Southeast Missouri State, Smith spent two years at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. As a freshman in 2022, he caught two passes for 91 yards and a touchdown in seven games, and he added 14 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown in 10 games in 2023. Smith, 21, is a native of LaGrange, Ga., where he played both football and basketball at LaGrange High School. He joins the Tigers with one remaining year of NCAA eligibility. Clemson just got better. Welcome to the family, @DbkTristan! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/XgymHTndJ7 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 18, 2024