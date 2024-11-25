How Clemson stacks up at 9-2 with Gamecocks challenge ahead

Clemson football is 11 games into the regular season with one big one to come on Saturday versus the rival South Carolina Gamecocks (noon/ESPN). The Tigers continue to take care of the ball and force turnovers (third in turnover margin) and run up the yards (sixth in total offense). The best marks on defense come with tackles for loss (18th), passes intercepted (18th; 13) and third down (19th; .322 conversion rate allowed). In stats not adjusted for garbage time, the Clemson defense is still lacking from previous Tiger editions -- 49th in yards allowed (350.5 YPG), 55th in rushing yards allowed (139.6 YPG) and 61st in red zone defense (.824), but in the advanced metrics, Clemson is 20th for both the Football Power Index and SP+ on ESPN defensively. Looking ahead to the rivalry showdown, the SP+ metric ranks South Carolina slightly above the Tigers (14th and 15th respectively), and the FPI ranks Clemson slightly above the Gamecocks (14th and 16th). Any change in the operation on field goals and PATs is still seeing woes after two more blocked kicks Saturday, to total eight on the season, and again rank dead-last in the FBS there. Individually, Cade Klubnik is still fourth nationally in passing touchdowns (29) and Antonio Williams pushed to sixth in receiving touchdowns (10). Williams is also in the top tier nationally in punt returns average (17th; 9.5) and Klubnik has strong marks in points responsible for per game (5th), total offense (14th; 285.1), passing yards (20th; 2,761) and passing efficiency (23rd; 151.3). On defense, T.J. Parker, Tré Williams and Avieon Terrell are all in the Top 10 nationally when it comes to involvement in causing or recovering a fumble. Top 10 Blocked punts allowed 1 (0), turnover margin 3 (1.18), first downs offense 4 (275), turnovers lost 4 (7), fumbles lost 5 (2), total yards gained per game 6 (469.9). Top 35 Passes had intercepted 11 (5), points per game 11 (37.6), turnovers gained 14 (20), tackles for loss per game 18 (7), passes intercepted 18 (13), punt return defense 18 (4.4), blocked punts 19 (1), third down defense 19 (.322), defensive TDs 21 (2), red zone offense 22 (.907), passing yards per game 23 (274.6), third down offense 24 (.455), passing efficiency defense 25 (115.96), fourth down offense 25 (.647), pass efficiency 29 (145.57), sacks per game 35 (2.55), fourth down defense 35 (.467), fumbles recovered 35 (7). 100th or worse Blocked kicks allowed 133 (8). Basic advanced stats SP+ ($): Offense rating - 12th; defense - 20th; special teams - 109th FPI: Offense rating - 6th; defense - 20th; special teams - 127th Top Clemson players in national ranks Top 10: Cade Klubnik - passing TDs - 4 (29), points responsible for - 4 (204), points responsible for per game 5 (18.5); T.J. Parker - forced fumbles per game 4 (0.36); Antonio Williams - receiving TDs 6 (10); Tré Williams - fumbles recovered 8 (2); Avieon Terrell - fumbles recovered 8 (2). Top 35: Parker - sacks 12 (0.82); Klubnik - total offense 14 (285.1), passing yards 20 (2,761), completions per game 23 (21.3), passing efficiency 23 (151.3); Antonio Williams - punt returns average 17 (9.5); Nolan Hauser - total points scored 22 (95), scoring 25 (8.6 per game), field goals per game 33 (1.4); Bryant Wesco - yards per catch 23 (18.7); Phil Mafah - Rushing yards 27 (1,012), rushing yards per game 28 (92). (Stats per the NCAA, with select numbers per CFBStats.com)

